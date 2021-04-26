The Batman: Barry Keoghan Is Teasing His Role

Barry Keoghan is in The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and is teasing what his role could be on social media! The actor is the star of Dunkirk and The Eternals. Keoghan posted a sneaky ‘lil photo on his Twitter, showing him on set. The actor will be playing a Gotham City Police Officer. This photo is the first time that fans have seen the actor on set, I don’t think he was even in the trailer, however, his casting was originally revealed at the DC Fandome digital event. Even I’m one of the many people wondering what role GCPD Officer Stanley Merkel will play in the film.

Stanley Merkel does, in fact, exist in DC Comics. He was created by Frank Miller for The Dark Knight Returns. He was introduced into the main DC continuity later as one of the few honest cops of the GCPD. Merkel was also Gordon’s partner before Gordon became commissioner of the GCPD. Merkel eventually meets his end in Batman: Dark Victory which was a sequel to Batman: The Long Halloween!

Here’s the tweet, since I know y’all are dying to get a peek!

The Batman: The Long Halloween!?

One of the reasons all of this information is so interesting is because of Merkel’s involvement in the aforementioned storylines. There have been many rumors that Matt Reeves’ The Batman would take inspiration from The Long Halloween. That might give us a good idea of what Merkel’s role is in The Batman.

Another interesting thing to note is the fact that a spin-off to The Batman focusing on the GCPD. It’s completely possible that Keoghan will be in that series as well. Is it possible that the HBO Max series could feature elements from The Long Halloween‘s sequel? If so, Merkel might meet his tragic end in the HBO Max series!

Keoghan is going to appear in Marvel’s The Eternals as well! Are you excited to see him in The Batman? Let us know below!