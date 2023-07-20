Barbie: John Cena is Playing a [Blank] Barbie in First New Image

John Cena’s Barbie Transformation Makes a Splash!

The internet is buzzing with excitement as the first glimpse of John Cena‘s surprising new role in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie has surfaced. Prepare to be enchanted, as the WWE superstar will be starring as a Kenmaid, a male mermaid, in the highly anticipated Barbie movie produced by Warner Bros. Studios.

In the behind-the-scenes look released by Warner Bros., Cena can be seen donning a mesmerizing blue mermaid tail, which perfectly complements a seashell necklace adorned with a beautiful turquoise clam pendant. The shirtless star has ditched his signature buzzcut for flowing, luscious blonde locks that cascade gracefully down his shoulders, completing the enchanting merman look.

In a video interview, Cena expressed his awe and enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I was blown away with the concept. I think it’s going to be a movie that all audiences enjoy. I think it’s going to be a movie that evokes conversation, and I think it’s going to be beautifully, visually appealing.”

Not only is Cena impressed by the film’s stunning visuals, but he also hinted at the thought-provoking storyline that is sure to captivate audiences. He shared, “I think audiences will walk away with a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment. When you have one universal feel about a project, it’s not that it’s bad, but I think that when people can get into fiery debates about something, I think that’s good. I like that versatility.”

Cena is not alone in this star-studded aquatic adventure. Joining him in Barbieland is none other than the talented Dua Lipa, who will be portraying a sparkly pink mermaid. Alongside these two superstars, the cast includes Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. With additional appearances by celebrated actors like Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and Michael Cera, the film promises to be a true blockbuster spectacle.

The long-awaited Barbie movie is set to make a splash in theaters on July 21. Audiences of all ages can expect an enchanting journey filled with magical transformations, heartwarming moments, and a dazzling visual feast. Get ready to be immersed in the magical world of Barbie, where anything is possible, and dreams come to life.