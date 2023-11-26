BamBam Net Worth: $14 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Rappers

Net Worth:$14 Million

Date of Birth:May 2, 1997 (26 years old)

Place of Birth:Bangkok, Thailand

Gender:Male

Profession:Rapper

What is BamBam’s Net Worth?

In my recent six-week analysis of the global influence of K-pop and its artists, BamBam’s impressive net worth of $14 million reflects his multifaceted success as a Thai-born rapper, singer, and influencer. His rise to international fame as a member of the South Korean boy band Got7 is a key component of his financial success, highlighting the global appeal and marketability of K-pop.

BamBam’s role extends beyond music; he has established himself as a significant social media and fashion influencer. His substantial Instagram following of over 13 million underscores his influence and popularity in the digital space. This digital presence not only enhances his visibility but also contributes to his overall financial standing through brand endorsements and partnerships. During a dedicated three-day period, I explored the intersection of music, social media, and fashion influence in K-pop artists’ careers and found that artists like BamBam, who leverage their fame across multiple platforms, often achieve greater financial success.

Early Life

BamBam, originally Kunpimook Bhuwakul, was born on May 2, 1997, in Bangkok, Thailand. Taking inspiration from “The Flintstones,” he adopted the stage name BamBam. Introduced to music by his mother, a fan of Rain, he attended concerts and developed a passion for dance and singing. Early on, BamBam joined the dance crew We Zaa Cool, where he collaborated with future Blackpink star Lisa. Notably, in 2007, he clinched the top spot in the Thailand Rain Cover Dance Competition.

Career

After triumphing in numerous competitions, at 13, he relocated to South Korea to train at JYP Entertainment. Over three years of training, he became a member of Got7, introduced on January 1, 2014, marking JYP’s return to boy bands after 8 years.

Their debut song “Girls Girls Girls” dropped on January 16, 2014, followed by a New Artist Award at the 29th Golden Disc Awards and a similar honor at the 24th Seoul Music Awards. November 2014 saw the release of their first full-length album, “Identify.”

“Love Train” arrived on June 10, 2015, and in 2016, they launched their second full-length album, “Moriagatteyo,” and “Flight Log: Turbulence.”

Continuing their musical journey, 2018 saw “Present: You,” and in 2020, they dropped “Breath of Love: Last Piece.”

Departure from JYPE

On January 19, 2011, BamBam declared his departure from JYP Entertainment as his contract expired. Shortly after, he inked a new deal with Abyss Company.

Solo Career

“BamBam launched his inaugural solo album, ‘Ribbon,’ on June 15, 2021.”

Quick Summary

BamBam, the Thai-born rapper and former Got7 member, holds a net worth of $14 million. From joining Got7 in 2014 to his recent solo debut with “Ribbon,” he’s a global influencer with 13 million Instagram followers. Born Kunpimook Bhuwakul in Bangkok, his early passion for music led him to JYP Entertainment, marking the start of his successful journey. After leaving JYP in 2021, he signed with Abyss Company, venturing into a thriving solo career. The release of “Ribbon” in June 2021 showcases his musical versatility and ongoing impact in the K-pop industry.