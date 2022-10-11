Back To The Future’s Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Reunite at NYCC

New York Comic Con had a wonderful surprise in store for fans when Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited on stage.

The duo worked on three of the Back To The Future films so had plenty to share at their panel Sunday.

The panel reminded fans of the fantastic chemistry between Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd that has stood the test of time both on screen and off. They recalled that there was a time when another actor played Marty McFly before Michael J. Fox stepped into the role.

They also mutualistically flattered each other’s performances in the films and gleefully talked about how wonderful it was to work with one another.

Who was originally supposed to play Marty McFly?

During the panel Christopher Lloyd said: “The announcement – at one o’ clock in the morning after we were shooting for six weeks – was that the actor playing Marty would no longer be playing Marty, and that tomorrow, we would start shooting with Michael. I felt that I barely made it through the [first] six weeks and now I was gonna have to do it again?!”

Michael J. Fox stated how pleased he was to have worked with Chris on the films they did together: “All I had to do was just react, just take it in and let it wash over me. I thought he was brilliant. That was the whole thing: be with Chris and let it be Chris, and enjoy it … It was a thrill. Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day.”