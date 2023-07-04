‘Back it up, Terry!’ GoFundMe Launched to Help Fund Wheelchair-Accessible Van and It’s Blowing Away It’s Goal!

Terry Davis, Internet Sensation, Seeks Support for Wheelchair-Accessible Van

In 2017, a video capturing Memphis resident Terry Davis struggling to escape fireworks due to a malfunctioning wheelchair went viral, catapulting him to social media stardom. Since then, Davis has garnered immense popularity, with numerous requests for appearances across the country, particularly during the Fourth of July festivities.

Over the past five years, Davis has received overwhelming support from people nationwide. Annette Carter, his mother, expresses gratitude, saying, “People always reach out to us.” Supporters even went above and beyond by providing him with a new wheelchair and a wheelchair-accessible van to facilitate his mobility, benefiting both him and his grandmother.

However, a new challenge now hampers Terry’s everyday travels. “The van he received a few years ago is no longer functional,” explains Carter. Acquiring a replacement wheelchair-accessible van has become a high-priority item to ensure Terry’s safety.

To address this urgent need, his family has initiated an online fundraiser. The objective is to secure a new wheelchair-accessible van that plays a vital role in Terry’s daily life. “The van is instrumental for us; we rely on it almost entirely. Without it, we are unable to carry out essential tasks such as taking him to his medical appointments or accompanying him to the store for personal items,” shares Carter.

Despite the abundance of “Back it up, Terry!” merchandise available online, a significant portion of the profits fails to reach Terry or his family. “You can find numerous Terry shirts across the internet, but this family doesn’t benefit from that,” reveals Dustin Miller, the community services director for the City of Pampa, Texas.

Therefore, in Pampa, where Terry is currently visiting this holiday, his supporters have taken matters into their own hands. They have started selling copyrighted shirts featuring Terry’s signature, ensuring that 100% of the proceeds go directly to supporting Terry and his family’s expenses. Miller emphasizes, “Every shirt sale contributes entirely to this family’s well-being.”

If you wish to purchase a shirt that directly supports Terry Davis, you can click here.

Alternatively, if you prefer to contribute to Davis’s cause through GoFundMe, you can click here.

Together, let’s assist Terry in obtaining the wheelchair-accessible van he urgently needs for his continued independence and well-being.