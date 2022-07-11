‘Bachelorette’ is Back Tonight and Host Jesse Palmer Teases There’s ‘No Rules’ for Gabby and Rachel

Jesse Palmer thinks that this will be the most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever.

The new host of Bachelor Nation is talking about the season with two women handing out roses.

“It’s the first time this has ever happened, having two Bachelorettes the entire season,” he told E! News’ Daily Pop. “So, I think a lot of rules are gonna get broken.”

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are the two co-Bachelorettes on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. They will meet the same group of men, but each will have their own love story.

“It’s only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there,” Windey said. However, the women vowed to put their friendship before their journey to find love. “We’re human,” Windey acknowledged, “but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn’t figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything.”

Palmer says that viewers can expect the unexpected as the show – and the ladies – navigate new scenarios for the first time.

“Because this is such a unique situation and a unique environment, they’re gonna need to make decisions that we’re not accustomed to always seeing,” Palmer added. “This is gonna be a journey that they have not yet experienced before.”

While this is the first time two women will lead The Bachelorette, it is not the first time the show has had more than one hopeful Bachelorette. In 2015, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson both competed to become the Bachelorette. After a vote by the suitors, Bristowe was chosen to fly solo on that season.

Clare Crawley was replaced by Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette when she left the show early after finding love with Dale Moss. However, Crawley and Moss are no longer together.