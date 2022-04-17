Avengers: Josh Brolin Admits to Wearing the Infinity Gauntlet to the Bathroom

One of the most essential things to discover as soon as an actor is cast in a big comic-book character role is their bathroom habits, which have become increasingly important in today’s culture. This includes Thanos actor, Josh Brolin.

On the set of Morbius, Jared Leto was given a wheelchair because he was taking too long on his crutches, Ben Affleck and Christian Bale advised Robert Pattinson to include a zipper into his Batman costume, while the trio of Peter Parkers in Spider-Man: No Way Home debated the importance of it when they were being fitted for their costumes.

Despite the fact that he may have spent the entire of his time on set for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame in a motion capture leotard, Thanos actor, Josh Brolin, still wielded a realistic Infinity Gauntlet in many of his scenes. According to Marvel Studios Prop Master Russell Bobbitt, while on the Phase Zero Podcast, Thanos didn’t even bother removing it when nature

“Brolin really for his character wanted to be able to interact, and so we make a miniature version for him that he wore most of the day. He really didn’t care to take it off. Once he had it on, even in between takes, when he went to the restroom, when he went to the craft service table, whatever it was, he would keep that on most of the day.”

Given the massive and unwieldy nature of the Infinity Gauntlet, it’s safe to assume that it took a long time to perfect the mechanics. We can only hope that Brolin was meticulous while visiting and washed his hands (and the Gauntlet) thoroughly every time he handled the device.