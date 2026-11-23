Marvel’s November 23 trailer puts Chris Evans and the Fantastic Four in the same room and gives James Marsden’s Cyclops a moment comic readers will recognize.

Spoiler notice. This article discusses scenes from the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer and the ending of Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios released the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer on November 23, and its most revealing sequence begins with a visit. The Fantastic Four come to see Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. A man whose final decision in Avengers: Endgame seemed to take him out of the ensemble now has to hear why other heroes are looking for him. Nick Romano covered the new footage for Entertainment Weekly, which also gives James Marsden’s Cyclops a recognizable command from the comics and puts Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom at the center of the larger threat. Disney still lists December 18 for the U.S. theatrical release.

This is a follow-up to FanFest’s morning report on Hailee Steinfeld’s casting confirmation. That announcement answered a question about one performer. The new trailer offers a more substantial look at where several of the film’s established leads meet. Marvel has spent much of its promotion introducing parts of the cast and giving the different groups their own space. Monday’s footage goes further by showing some of them in the same scenes. It also gives audiences familiar with Endgame a direct way to understand why the events of the new film matter to Steve.

Marvel Entertainment’s final trailer shows the Fantastic Four meeting Steve Rogers. Includes superhero action.

A crossover begins at a doorway

Steve’s appearance works because the members of the Fantastic Four are visitors. The sequence has a clear direction even for someone who has not watched every recent Marvel film. Four people have a reason to seek out a man who has been living away from his old work. They arrive with knowledge he lacks. The location belongs to his current life, so the audience can understand that the meeting interrupts something to which he has already committed. The trailer answers why he is on screen by placing a request in front of him.

There is a distinction between revisiting the outcome of Endgame and reconsidering its character’s choice. In that film, Steve stepped aside after years in which he had provided one of the Avengers’ steady points of reference. The new footage shows the life that followed, including a son who is old enough to ask what his father used to do. The film can draw on the consequences of Steve’s earlier decision without requiring the audience to guess again whether the decision happened. The trailer puts the past and present together and leaves exactly how Steve responds to the visitors for the finished movie.

Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards also has a practical job in the scene. He and the others are new acquaintances for Steve, even though many viewers know them from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Introducing the group to someone who sees them for the first time gives the film a reason to explain only what matters to the meeting. A story can spend less time cataloging past adventures when the characters can show what they bring to a particular problem.

Cyclops has a moment of his own

Marsden’s return carries a different kind of history. He played Cyclops in the earlier X-Men films, which developed their own cast and visual language before the current group of Marvel Studios features. The final trailer gives him one of Cyclops’ familiar calls to his teammates. It is a brief acknowledgement of a much older comics tradition, but its use also gives a recognizable member of that ensemble an active role in the preview. He has something to ask of the people around him.

The moment makes a useful point about how crossover footage is edited. An actor can be included simply to show that the actor is present. A character making a decision supplies an extra piece of information about what the audience is seeing. Cyclops calling his teammates demonstrates the part of his role Marvel wants viewers to recognize. That is a more concrete introduction than a list of returning names. It still leaves the scale of the X-Men’s part unresolved.

The same distinction applies to Doctor Doom. The preview builds its central pressure around the figure Downey is playing. Marvel is using an actor associated with a different role in its earlier movies, but the trailer and studio material identify the character as Victor von Doom. The name, armor and response of the other characters are the evidence for understanding the appearance. The trailer has no need to provide a complete account of his history to give the gathered heroes a reason to pay attention.

The wider cast has several points of entry

The Russos previously directed Infinity War and Endgame. Those movies had to keep shifting among characters arriving from separate series, and the final Doomsday trailer makes clear that they are working with an even wider range of prior film histories this time. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and the current Avengers have their own established place. The group known as the New Avengers enters with another. The Fantastic Four and the returning X-Men are coming from separate screen contexts. A viewer trying to make sense of the trailer can start with those groups before trying to connect individual appearances.

For a reader familiar with Steve’s earlier movies, Endgame is the direct connection to the new footage. For a reader drawn to the visiting heroes, First Steps supplies their recent introduction. Those titles explain why the room contains people with quite different histories. They cannot reveal the structure of the scene beyond what Marvel has chosen to show. A trailer can combine events that take place at different points in a movie, so matching two glimpses is no reliable basis for a plot claim.

ABC News identifies Wesley Holloway as the teenager in the scene and reports that the trailer uses images from Endgame. That makes the connection to the earlier film visible, alongside the confrontation the current footage is staging. It also gives the new actor a recognizable point of entry into a story that employs many established cast members.

The change from the morning’s casting story is clear. One official announcement added Kate Bishop to the confirmed lineup. The final trailer gives fans actual scenes to discuss, including how a group from another movie reaches Steve and how a longtime X-Men performer appears in action. Marvel still controls how much viewers can know about the connections. The new footage does enough to show why the question matters. To follow the December film, an audience will need to understand what calls people out of their separate lives and who is asking them to answer.

Sources

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer reveals Cap’s kid and a classic Cyclops line for James Marsden — Entertainment Weekly · Nick Romano, November 23, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday — Disney Movies, Undated, accessed November 23, 2026

Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop casting confirmation — FanFest, November 23, 2026

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