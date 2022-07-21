At Comic-Con, Marvel’s Phase Four Costumes Will Be On Full Display

The San Diego Comic-Con has returned in full force this year, having to postpone in 2020 before holding a severely reduced version in 2021 owing to Covid-19. Fans flocking back to the convention to see their beloved movie, game, and comic book series. Of course, Marvel will be there with numerous activities, panel discussions, and meet and greets, and from the looks of things, fans will get to have an up-close look at some of the coolest costumes from Marvel’s Phase Four.

The introduction of Moon Knight and Wanda, as well as Dr. Strange’s clothing, was previously teased by Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige in a recent interview with Collider. The new Thor set up features costumes from the most recent Thor: Love and Thunder such as Mighty Thor and Thor.

The guests will be in for a real treat if they get to see these costumes up close. Costumes are an important aspect of filmmaking, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe adapts popular comic book clothing to fit the big screen. Many actors feel that donning the costumes helps them feel like the characters, so it’s been said that “clothes make the man.”

Several MCU events will be shown, as well as costumes that fans will be able to view. Fans will be able to discover more about many of Marvel’s ongoing projects, including animations, X-Men ’97, Marvel Zombies, and What If…? There’s also a good chance the event will provide additional information on series She-Hulk. There is also a strong chance that Marvel will use the event to drop the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.