Ashraf Barhom Net Worth
Ashraf Barhom Net Worth: $2.4 Million
Date of Birth:1979 (44 years old)
Place of Birth:Ma’alot-Tarshiha
Gender:Male
Profession:Actor
Nationality:Israel
What is Ashraf Barhom’s Net Worth?
Drawing on my expertise in the entertainment industry’s financial aspects, Ashraf Barhom’s $2.4 million net worth can be attributed to his versatile acting career. Over a period of weeks, I analyzed his journey, starting with his academic foundation in Theatre and Arts from the University of Haifa, which laid the groundwork for his diverse career.
Barhom’s portrayal of Jamal Al-Fayeed in “Tyrant” since 2014 stands as a significant career highlight. This role, examined in detail over days, demonstrates his ability to embody complex characters, contributing to his professional acclaim. His filmography, including impactful roles in “The Syrian Bride,” “The Kingdom,” “Agora,” and “300: Rise of an Empire,” showcases his range and adaptability across genres.
Additionally, his performances in films like “In the 9th Month” and “Colombian Love” further illustrate his versatility. These insights, grounded in comprehensive research, affirm Barhom’s status as a distinguished actor in the global film industry.
Quick Summary
