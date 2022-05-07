As Filming is Complete, Director, James Gunn, Posts Image to Say Goodbye to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′

The production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been evolving at a quick pace, with director James Gunn providing regular updates on Twitter. According to the writer and director, any ambiguity about which of his three cosmic Marvel Cinematic Universe projects was filming at any one time has been resolved.

The crew of Guardians has been shooting both for a theme park ride called Cosmic Rewind, a holiday special, and their third feature-length sequel. On every level, it appears to be a logistical nightmare for them to simultaneously film three separate productions, one of which is a full-length movie.

But, with a little over a year until Vol. 3 comes out, the Super and Slither filmmaker has called it completed. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will surpass Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to take the longest gap ever between standalone MCU installments when it opens next year. It will exactly six years to the day after its predecessor debuted.

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

There’s still a long way to go, but at least we know the Guardians will be back on our screens in July with Thor: Love and Thunder, during which time the Holiday Special will tide us over. Not that Gunn is resting on his laurels anytime soon, given that Peacemaker season 2 is gearing up shortly and he’ll executive produce

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been a long time in coming, but we have complete faith that it will be able to live up to the extreme expectations fans have built up in their minds.