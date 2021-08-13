Arnold Schwarzenegger Says “Screw Your Freedom”! He’s Sick Of Anti-Maskers And Anti-Vaxxers!

Arnold Schwarzenegger says “screw your freedom!” and he’s sick of anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers. He’s angry at people not following the Covid-19 guidelines and blames them for the lockdown going on for so long.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is most known for his time as an actor and then his time as a California Governor. Regardless on where you fall on the whole Covid-19 thing, he does raise some good points. Such as the fact that freedom comes with certain obligations or responsibilities.

He did an interview, not too long ago, with CNN’s Bianna Golodrya and Alexander Vindman a member of the National Security Council. This is where Schwarzenegger told them exactly what he thought of people using freedom as an excuse to ignore the global pandemic.

His exact words were “I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people. And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom.”

He compared the Covid-19 measures to traffic lights. He explained that the lights are there for people’s safety, and ignoring them could result in people injuring themselves or others. It’s the same idea behind the Covid-19 measures and the vaccinations.

Schwarzenegger has certainly been doing his part. He’s using his platform to try and stop the spread of misinformation surrounding the pandemic and the vaccine. He also went and received the vaccine himself, and posted about it on social media.

Just like everyone else, he just wants things to be a little more normal again.

And nothing is more normal to him than making movies. The former Governor is back at work making films, and he has a few upcoming projects coming out! We’ll see him on the screen again soon, I’m sure.