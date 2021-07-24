Are You Excited For The Dead Space Remake?

I love horror games, I have for a long time now. There’s one game that started it all for me, though. That game is Dead Space.The game was unlike anything I’d ever played. The atmosphere in the game was incredible, the necromorphs terrifying… and the dismembering was awesome. Now, there’s a Dead Space remake coming!

I’m going to go ahead and put the teaser trailer here for you before we discuss it a little more in depth.

Motive Studio is taking care of the Dead Space remake and you might know them from their work on Star Wars: Battlefront II. They also made the incredible Star Wars: Squadrons. We’re heading back to the USG Ishimura, to get terrified all over again!

You know what the best part of this remake is? It’s coming exclusively to next gen consoles, meaning the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. We can assume it will probably pop up on PC at some point as well.

It sounds like it won’t just be a 1:1 remake, either. They’re going to add some elements to make it line up more with Dead Space 2 and 3, which will be a welcome addition. If this Remake does well, it is entirely possible we’ll see the other games remade as well! Now THAT would be sick!

We don’t have a release date yet, but we’re going to hope that it comes sooner rather than later. Because I can’t wait to get my hand (I only have the one!) on this remake.