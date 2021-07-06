As fans, we’re always looking to what comes next. Even if the thing we’re looking for the next thing from hasn’t come out yet. Case in point the upcoming Black Widow film! People are already hoping we could get a Black Widow 2. Well, ARE we getting a Black Widow 2? The director comments on just that!

The first thing we need to take into account when discussing a Black Widow sequel is how much this film was delayed. The world went through a major event with the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s been two years since we’ve seen an MCU film and over a year since Black Widow should have released.

One of the biggest things taken into account for a sequel is whether or not a film does well. Unfortunately, many movie theatres throughout the world are still closed. And even those that are open, don’t generally hit the same amount of guests they once did. Some can even only have a limited amount of viewers.

With that being said, we might also not need a Black Widow 2. As we all know, Natasha ends up dying in Avengers: Endgame, which is set after this film. BUT… Rumors of Yelena taking over as Black Widow are gaining traction too. A Black Widow 2 could, theoretically, focus on the new Black Widow.

What does the director, Cate Shortland, have to say though? She spoke to Deadline recently about the possibility of a Black Widow 2! The quote she gives is small, to the point and doesn’t… confirm anything. Because of course, it doesn’t! After all, she doesn’t want to pull an Alfred Molina, does she?

“I think these girls have got a lot of asses still to kick.” is what she said. That’s it, that’s the whole quote!

Even though her quote doesn’t give us much information, it doesn’t rule out the possibility completely! So are we getting a Black Widow sequel? Let’s wait and see how Black Widow 1 does, first!