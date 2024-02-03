Arcángel Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers

Net Worth: $14.3 Million

Birthdate: Dec 23, 1985 (38 years old)

Birthplace: New York City

Gender: Male

Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m)

Profession: Singer-songwriter, Rapper

Nationality: Puerto Rico

What is Arcángel’s Net Worth?

Arcángel, the distinguished reggaeton rapper and singer-songwriter, has meticulously cultivated a net worth of $14.3 million through his groundbreaking contributions to the genre. His journey commenced in the vibrant musical landscapes of Puerto Rico during the 00s, where he first gained acclaim as a part of the dynamic duo Arcángel & De La Ghetto. Their chart-topping hits, including “Ven Pégate” and “Sorpresa,” laid the foundation for his illustrious career. This initial phase of his career, enriched by dedicated collaboration and innovative music production, showcases his ability to resonate with audiences and set trends in the music industry.

Embarking on a solo venture, Arcángel released his debut album, “El Fenómeno,” in late 2008, marking a pivotal moment in his career trajectory. This transition was not just a testament to his evolving artistry but also underscored his dedication to refining his musical identity. Over months of in-depth exploration and creative experimentation, he successfully established himself as a solo powerhouse within the reggaeton sphere. This album, and the strategic career moves that followed, not only expanded his fan base but also solidified his status as a key influencer in shaping the direction of reggaeton music. Through this narrative, it’s clear that Arcángel’s authority in the music world is built on a foundation of persistent innovation and specialized expertise in his genre.

Early Life

Born on December 23, 1985, in New York City to Dominican parents, Arcángel, also known as Austin Agustín Santos, later relocated to Puerto Rico during his early adolescence. Settling in Villa Palmeras, Santurce, he was raised in a musical environment, particularly influenced by his mother Carmen Rosa, a former member of the all-female merengue group Las Chicas del Can. His musical journey began early in life, inspired not only by his mother but also by Puerto Rican rappers Tempo and Tego Calderón, and the pop rock artist Robi Draco Rosa from the renowned boy band Menudo.

Arcángel & De La Ghetto

In 2004, Arcángel initiated his professional music journey as one half of the reggaeton duo Arcángel & De La Ghetto. Under the wings of Baby Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, they gained recognition. The breakthrough came in 2006 with their hit single “Ven y Pégate,” featured on the reggaeton compilation album “Sangre Nueva.” Simultaneously, they contributed to another compilation album, “Mas Flow: Los Benjamins.” Despite their prominence in the reggaeton scene, Arcángel & De La Ghetto didn’t release a studio album. In late 2006, Arcángel decided to pursue a solo career, parting ways with Baby Records and establishing his label, Flow Factory. The following year, he ended his partnership with De La Ghetto.

Solo Career

Following his departure from De La Ghetto, Arcángel remained a prominent figure on compilation albums, with a standout contribution to 2007’s “Flow la Discoteka 2,” produced by DJ Nelson. The album showcased his hit track “Chica Virtual,” securing a notable position on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. In 2008, Arcángel marked his solo debut with “El Fenómeno,” reaching number 14 on the Top Latin Albums chart. The album featured collaborations with Tempo, Don Omar, and J-King, and produced successful singles like “Por Amar a Ciegas” and “Pa’ Que la Pases Bien.” Post-release, Arcángel embarked on an international tour, captivating audiences in Germany, Spain, France, Denmark, and more.

In 2010, he treated fans to his mixtape “The Problem Child,” followed by another release later that year, “Optimus A.R.C.A.” The year 2012 saw Arcángel signing with Pina Records, unleashing his album “Sentimiento, Elegancia & Maldad” the following year, marking his most significant commercial triumph, claiming the top spot on the Latin Albums chart. Subsequent albums such as “Ares,” “Historias de un Capricornio,” and “Sr. Santos” showcased Arcángel’s evolving musical prowess. Notably, “Sr. Santos,” released in 2022, featured the Latin hit “La Jumpa,” a collaboration with Bad Bunny.

Featured Appearances

In addition to his solo achievements, Arcángel has made notable contributions as a featured performer on numerous songs and albums by various artists. His collaborations span across a diverse array of musicians, including Voltio, Yaga & Mackie, Daddy Yankee, J Alvarez, Farruko, Don Omar, Ozuna, Anitta, and Maluma, among many others. Some of his standout successes as a featured artist include tracks like “Algo Musical,” “Caliente,” “Si No Te Quiere (Remix),” “La Ocasión,” “Tu No Vive Así,” and “Ahora Dice.”

Legal Troubles

In 2012, Arcángel faced legal issues in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he was arrested for both speeding and driving under the influence. Subsequently, in 2019, he encountered further legal complications due to an incident involving domestic battery.

Personal Life

Arcángel is a father of two children, a son named Austin Alejandro Santos Pascual and a daughter named Angélica Lucero Santos Figueroa. The identity of the mother remains undisclosed, but there are indications that Arcángel was previously married to a woman named Alejandra Pascual. Tragically, in late 2021, he experienced the loss of his younger brother in a car accident in Puerto Rico.

Quick Summary

