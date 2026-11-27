Disney has ordered a live-action Aquamarine series for Disney Channel and Disney+, with Kenzi Richardson leading a next-generation story and two original cast members returning.

Disney has ordered Aquamarine: The Series for Disney Channel and Disney+, turning the 2006 coming-of-age film into a next-generation live-action story. The November 24 announcement confirms Kenzi Richardson as the new lead, with Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman returning as Claire and Raymond. Roberts and McDorman will also serve as co-executive producers.

The series follows Coral, a teenager who moves to a seaside town and begins investigating her mother’s disappearance. Disney’s description says Coral discovers that her mother is a mermaid, awakening magical powers as secrets under the water threaten to surface. Briella Guiza, Theodore Dalton and Annika Reese are also part of the young ensemble.

The confirmed series plan

The order is more than a pilot announcement. Disney has greenlit a full season for two outlets, giving the project a path to both traditional Disney Channel viewers and streaming audiences. A release date and episode count have not been announced, so the production should not yet be described as arriving in a particular month or year.

Sarah Watson wrote the pilot and serves as an executive producer. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who directed the original film, is returning to direct and executive produce, while original producer Susan Cartsonis is also involved. That continuity behind the camera is as important as the returning cast because it gives the new series people who understand the film’s emotional tone, not just its title.

The 2006 movie centered on friendship, separation and the discovery of a mermaid in a beach club pool. Claire and Hailey helped Aquamarine prove that love existed, hoping in return to prevent a move that would split the friends apart. The new premise does not simply repeat that bargain. It shifts the mystery toward family history and gives Coral powers that connect her directly to the world beneath the surface.

How the story connects generations

Roberts’ return as Claire can bridge the stories without pushing the younger cast aside. Disney has positioned Richardson as the lead, which suggests that the original characters will support a new point of view rather than reclaim the narrative. McDorman’s Raymond adds another connection to the beach-town setting and to the first film’s romantic plot, but his exact role in Coral’s story remains unconfirmed.

That balance will be essential. Legacy projects can become trapped between two audiences: longtime fans want meaningful continuity, while younger viewers need a story that works without homework. Aquamarine has an advantage because the original premise is easy to understand. Friendship, hidden identity and an ocean mystery can be introduced in a few scenes, leaving room for returning characters to add depth instead of exposition.

Disney Kids & Family president Ayo Davis described the property as a story about friendship, self-discovery and believing in yourself. Those themes are broad, but the announced plot gives them a specific engine. Coral is not only discovering a magical ability; she is learning that a missing part of her family history has shaped who she is. The danger under the water can test whether she accepts that inheritance or lets it define her.

What remains unannounced

Several questions remain open. Disney has not confirmed whether Sara Paxton or Joanna “JoJo” Levesque will appear, and it has not revealed the identity of Coral’s mother. Fans will naturally connect those mysteries to the original film, but casting wishes are not evidence. The responsible approach is to separate the announced returns from characters who have not been named.

The series also has to decide how much mythology to build. A movie can keep the mermaid world largely mysterious, while a television season needs rules, recurring locations and conflicts that can sustain multiple episodes. Coral’s awakening powers create a natural way to teach viewers about that world. Each discovery can solve an immediate problem while exposing a larger threat.

The dual Disney Channel and Disney+ plan could influence the format. Episodes need to work for scheduled viewing while also carrying momentum for streaming. A clear weekly mystery, combined with a season-long search for Coral’s mother, would suit both patterns. The announcement does not say whether the season will release weekly or all at once, so that remains a programming decision for later.

Aquamarine: The Series is now a confirmed production with a lead, returning cast members and significant creative continuity. It does not yet have a public premiere date, trailer or complete cast. That makes the greenlight the beginning of the story rather than the final promotional package. The encouraging part is that Disney is not treating nostalgia as the plot. It is using familiar characters to introduce a new mystery with room to become its own series.

The return of Roberts and McDorman gives the series a concrete connection to the film without requiring the new lead to surrender the story. That balance is often difficult in a legacy continuation. If familiar characters solve every problem, Coral risks becoming a guest in her own show. If the series ignores the original relationship entirely, the title can feel like branding placed on an unrelated concept. Co-executive-producer roles for the returning actors may help the production maintain continuity while keeping the narrative centered on a new generation.

The episodic format also changes what Aquamarine can explore. A feature must introduce its rules, create a friendship and resolve a central conflict quickly. A season can spend time on mermaid culture, school dynamics, family expectations and the consequences of moving between worlds. The writers will still need a strong season-long goal so the series does not become a collection of references. Coral’s specific desire and the cost of pursuing it should remain clearer than the mechanics of the mythology.

Disney has not announced a premiere date, episode count or full cast in the confirmed reports used here. Those details are the next meaningful milestones. Production imagery will also show whether the adaptation embraces the bright coastal identity associated with the film or establishes a different visual language. Until those announcements arrive, the series order is the news: Disney has committed to a full season, named its lead and confirmed two returning performers, but it has not yet placed the show on a dated calendar.

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