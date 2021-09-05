DC FanDome 2021: Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Dives Into The Event!

DC FanDome 2021 is upon us and we now have a better idea of what will and won’t be displayed at the event. Aquaman: King Of Atlantis dives into the event at full force, though! Aquaman: King Of Atlantis is confirmed to appear at the event, though we don’t know what will be shown yet. Just recently, a synopsis of the series was revealed.

Aquaman: King Of Atlantis was announced early on in 2020. James Wan, director of the live-action Aquaman films, is in charge of this project too. This led fans to believe it was some sort of Aquaman spin-off project. Now, it has become apparent the series will, most likely, have nothing to do with the Jason Momoa Aquaman films.

Earlier this year we go to see what the show would look like when we caught a glimpse of it in a sizzle reel that was released online. Reactions were… mixed, to say the least. Let’s just say it’s not exactly what fans were expecting.

Forgetting all the drama surrounding the designs and animation, we at least know where the show will air. Aquaman: King Of Atlantis is coming to HBO Max and will also air on Cartoon Network. The mini-series will consist of three episodes, but we have no idea what it will look like in regards to a release schedule.

Here’s the synopsis in case you’ve forgotten!

“The three-part animated mini-series event begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water-controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman and the upcoming Malignant), Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.”

