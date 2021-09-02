Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Has A New Synopsis! The HBO Max Animated Show Lives!

Did you know that Aquaman is getting an animated series on HBO Max? I only ask because there are actually quite a few people I’ve spoken to who actually didn’t know. It’s not the most exciting project, but I still think it has some real potential! We know more about it now than we did before, too. Aquaman: King Of Atlantis has a new synopsis!

Aquaman is actually celebrating his 80th anniversary right now, which is awesome. He just released a comic book celebrating this fact, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is coming out next year (allegedly) and we’ve got this HBO Max series to look forward to… even if we know almost nothing about it.

The image we’ve seen has caused quite a stir since it’s not exactly what people were expecting. The animation style looks kind of silly, and might not be for everyone. I maintain we should reserve our judgment until we actually see the finished product.

Here’s that synopsis you were promised!

“The three-part animated mini-series event begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko the scholar and Mera the water-controlling warrior princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident! Based on the DC characters, Aquaman: King of Atlantis is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman, upcoming Malignant), Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.”

The premise sounds interesting at least, and that in and of itself is a good thing! It’s actually pretty rare to see new Aquaman media, but that’s a little different now. The New 52 made Aquaman cool in my opinion. Then, of course, Jason Momoa knocked it out of the park. Aquaman isn’t a joke anymore!

The head of original content for HBO Max believes in the show too she, Sarah Aubrey, said when it was announced “This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines. On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures’ box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming.”

Now that Aquaman: King Of Atlantis has a new synopsis we know more about the show! Are you excited? Are you a big Aquaman fan? Let us know in the comments!