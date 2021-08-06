Aquaman: Jason Momoa Defends Superhero Movies!

Superhero movies keep getting ripped apart by some really high profile filmmakers like Martin Scorsese. He’s just one of a few to bash the genre, which is kind of insulting. Now, Jason Momoa defends superhero movies after comments like that. Which makes sense, since he’s the star of one.

It’s fair to say some superhero movies aren’t meant to be thought about very deeply. Some of them really are just popcorn flicks that you’re meant to sit back and enjoy.

Others, however, have gone on to deliver powerful messages. Look at Black Panther for example. You can’t really deny the impact that film had!

It’s fine to not like superhero films, but perhaps it’s time for Hollywood to take them a little more seriously. Especially with how much money they’re bringing in.

Jason Momoa has now shared his opinion on the matter. He also admitted that not all superhero movies are necessarily… art? For lack of a better word. But he also had some really insightful things to say when he spoke with MovieWeb.

“It’s like how people say that music is poppy and this music cool. But you know how hard it is just to get your music out there for people to hear? It’s all subjective. I try not to pick on anything. So, yeah, superhero movies are bubble gum, but they’re like Greek mythology: They have good and evil and heartbreaking moments. And, gosh, you’re taking away other art forms if you stop making them. You’re taking away visual effects, you’re taking away what you can do with makeup.” he told MovieWeb. After defending the multitude of talents that work on these films, he went on to say “I’m not someone who gets hired to play in a lot of cinema, but by being able to do a superhero movie, I can make a movie about something I really care about. I have a vision for the whole totality of Aquaman. There are environmental issues that I get to put into it. So while you’re going, ‘Oh yeah, it’s just this popcorn movie,’ I’m like, ‘Well, I get to open people’s eyes to things that are important to me.”

Seems like Momoa has a more fair approach to the whole thing when he defends superhero movies. You should check out the rest of the interview, though, on MovieWeb!

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom should release on December 16, 2022.