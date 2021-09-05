Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will be at DC FanDome 2021 this October! This film is the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, which unbelievably broke $1 billion at the box office! That is no small feat since that happens very rarely. Aquaman was definitely a highlight of the DCEU, and fans loved the film. These days it is a bit more divisive, but a lot of people are still excited for the second film.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has been in production for a little while now! A lot of the stars have been discussing the film and what we can expect from it. Not to mention we still have the whole Amber Heard debacle going down. That one probably won’t subside any time soon.

Most of the people who worked on the first film are returning. James Wan is directing this sequel and as you can expect Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Amber Heard are all returning in their previous roles.

Most recently Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Black Manta, spoke to Variety where he spoke about how Black Manta is different in the Aquaman sequel.

“Now, we have a character who’s more mature, who has more time to breathe. And we get to understand him and some of his values and some of his motives. Hopefully in Aquaman 2, we can present a more well-rounded version of David Kane.” he told Variety. Late on in the same interview he went on to say,“In the first film, we sort of got to meet him, but mostly it was about Black Manta. And this one, my hope is that we can meet David Kane a bit more and find out what makes him tick, and some of the things that he wants and struggles with. It’s a bit more mature of an experience for me, and I’m looking forward to bringing that to the screen.”

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will be at DC FanDome 2021. While it’s too early to expect a trailer, probably, we’ll still get some kind of news at least.