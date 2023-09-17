The Troubling Waters Ahead: ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Faces Viewer Walkouts During Test Screenings

The decline of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) over recent years is no secret, and it seems that its latest release, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” is swimming against an increasingly strong tide of criticism. The sequel to the franchise’s top-grossing film finds itself in choppy waters, even as we near its much-anticipated premiere.

The DCEU has witnessed its fortunes plummet since its initial outing with “Aquaman” in December 2018, failing to even cross the $400 million benchmark in ticket revenue. Add to this the persistent behind-the-scenes whispers suggesting that director James Wan‘s sequel is a catastrophe in the making, and you have a film that’s teetering on the edge of becoming both a critical and financial disaster.

As if the economic and critical pressures weren’t enough, the sequel is also embroiled in controversy due to new allegations about inappropriate behavior by stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard on set. Couple this with looming threats of boycotts that could further erode the film’s box office potential, and it’s evident that “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is navigating through a perilous sea of challenges.

In the murky waters of comic book rumors, discerning truth from fabrication can be a herculean task. Notably, Grace Randolph, a critic who’s known to be at odds with James Gunn, claimed that audiences have voluntarily walked out during free test screenings of “Aquaman 2.” Corroborating this statement is another self-proclaimed insider, MyTimeToShineHello. While these sources often clash, their mutual agreement on this issue is, to say the least, intriguing.

As the film’s release date approaches, speculation surrounding its quality—or lack thereof—is rampant. Whether the rumors are substantiated or not, these are undoubtedly precarious times for fans of the DCEU. So, is “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” genuinely floundering, or can it recover from these initial setbacks? Only time will tell.

With multiple challenges on the horizon—ranging from financial woes and bad press to on-set controversies and potential boycotts—”Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” finds itself in unenviable circumstances. If the reports of audience walkouts during test screenings hold any water, the sequel might be on a fast track to becoming the DCEU’s latest shipwreck.

For now, all eyes are on how “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will perform upon its official release. Will it sink or swim? As the film inches closer to its opening day, one thing is clear: the DCEU’s future could very well hinge on the fate of this aquatic adventure.

Whether or not the sequel will manage to buoy up the DCEU remains an open question, but it’s evident that it faces a tidal wave of challenges that could either capsize it or—if navigated skillfully—propel it to unexpected new heights. Either way, for DCEU enthusiasts and casual moviegoers alike, the journey of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will be one to watch.