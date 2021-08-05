Aquaman 2: Will Fans Really Boycott The Film Because Of Amber Heard?

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has finally entered production! Based on some behind the scenes stuff it looks like everyone is excited to get back to work. Even Amber Heard. Aquaman fans have been threatening to boycott the movie because of her but… will fans really boycott the film?

The Amber Heard debacle has been going on for a little while now, and the whole thing has been a mess. Based on the little I know conclusively, though, it doesn’t look super good for her. People are still furious about the situation.

In fact, if you look at the Amber Heard hashtags on Twitter they’re not good. Typing in her name prompts #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser. The worst part, though, is that Johnny Depp ended up getting fired from the Harry Potter spin-offs and his reputation has taken a hit.

People thought Amber Heard would face some repercussions too, but so far that hasn’t been the case. She’s been in the media saying all kinds of stuff too, referring to the idea of her getting fired as “delusional”.

Some people feel so strongly about this that they’re willing to skip Aquaman 2, to show Warner Bros. that they’re serious. They don’t want anything to do with the film if it’s going to include her. The problem is that we don’t know how far these fans will go.

People have tried boycotts and stuff like that numerous times in the past. I’d say over 80% of the time, not enough people join in to make it successful. As if it wouldn’t be difficult enough to stop people from seeing the film, Aquaman was a massive success. To my knowledge it is the highest grossing DC film of all time.

What do you guys think? will fans really boycott Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom? Will you? Are you over Amber Heard? Let us know in the comments!