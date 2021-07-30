Aquaman 2 Producer Doesn’t Care About Amber Heard Scandal!

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom began production recently, and some DC fans aren’t too happy about it. They’re excited for the film, they just have some thoughts on the choice to keep Amber Heard on. Well, the Aquaman 2 producer doesn’t care about the Amber Heard scandal.

Aquaman was a huge hit, but it also came out before the Amber Heard thing turned into a huge deal. Since then, we’ve learned a lot through the Jonny Depp and Amber Heard scandal. Some DC fans think she should have been axed from the movie, the same way Depp was fired from the Harry Potter prequels.

Peter Safran, the producer in question, not only recently confirmed that Heard would be staying on the film. He also says that the people in charge of the DCEU don’t plan to cave in to pressure from the fans.

Kind of funny when you consider the Snyder Cut fiasco, in which… they caved in to the pressure of their fans.

He appeared on Dead Line’s Hero Nation podcast, where he discussed the situation. It seems he doesn’t care about the scandal, he only cares about making the best movie he can. Is that how it should be? Well, that’s not for us to say.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure. You gotta do what’s best for the movie. We felt that if it’s James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That’s really what it was.” Safran said, before going on to say: “One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn’t mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes. You have to do what’s right for the film, and that’s really where we landed on.”

Amber Heard previously released a statement about the entire thing, where she claimed getting her fired “had no basis in reality.”

So, yeah…

The producer doesn’t care about the Amber Heard scandal, so if the fans really want change it falls on them to not support the movie. Many claim they’re boycotting the film, but we’ll have to wait until December 16, 2022 to find out how that works out for them.