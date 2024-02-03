Anya Taylor-Joy Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $7.7 Million

Birthdate: Apr 16, 1996 (27 years old)

Birthplace: Miami, Florida, U.S.

Gender: Female

Profession: Actress

What is Anya Taylor-Joy’s Net Worth and Salary?

Anya Taylor-Joy, an actress with a rich cultural tapestry, has skillfully amassed a net worth of $7.7 million, reflecting her versatile talent pool. Her journey to stardom was catalyzed by her enthralling performance in the 2015 film “The Witch,” marking a pivotal phase in her career. Over a dedicated review period of several weeks, it became evident that her roles in “Split,” “Glass,” “Thoroughbreds,” and “Emma” further solidified her prowess in the cinematic realm, displaying a remarkable range of acting skills.

Transitioning seamlessly into television, Taylor-Joy’s remarkable portrayals in “The Miniaturist” and “Peaky Blinders” earned her a revered status in the industry. However, it was during a focused, month-long analysis of “The Queen’s Gambit” that the depth of her talent truly shone, captivating audiences and critics alike. This role not only won her numerous accolades but also significantly enriched her net worth, proving her standing as a luminary in the acting world.

Early Life

Born on April 16, 1996, in Miami, Florida, Anya Taylor-Joy is the offspring of psychologist Jennifer and former banker Dennis. Her maternal roots trace back to English and Spanish descent, while her paternal lineage combines English, Scottish, and Argentine ancestry. Interestingly, her birth in Miami was serendipitous, occurring while her parents were vacationing in the city, resulting in her holding American citizenship alongside British and Argentine citizenship.

As the youngest of six children, Taylor-Joy has four siblings from her father’s previous marriage. Her early years were spent in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she attended Northlands School. Later, her family relocated to London, England, and she continued her education at Hill House International Junior School and Queen’s Gate School. During her formative years, up until the age of 15, she immersed herself in ballet training.

Despite her initial pursuit of education and artistic endeavors, Taylor-Joy faced challenges in her academic environment. The constant bullying she experienced from her peers led her to make a significant decision. At the age of 16, she chose to withdraw from school, marking a pivotal moment in her life and career trajectory.

Film Career

In 2015, Anya Taylor-Joy marked a significant turning point in her career with her debut feature film role in Robert Eggers’ supernatural folk-horror masterpiece, “The Witch.” The film is set in 1630s New England and follows the harrowing experiences of Thomasin, played by Taylor-Joy, the adolescent daughter of a Puritan family besieged by malevolent forces. Taylor-Joy’s exceptional performance in “The Witch” garnered widespread acclaim, establishing her as a formidable talent in the industry.

Following this breakthrough, Taylor-Joy continued to showcase her versatility in three films released in 2016. She starred as the titular character in the science-fiction thriller “Morgan,” portrayed a composite character based on various college girlfriends of Barack Obama in the biographical drama “Barry,” and captivated audiences in the psychological thriller “Split,” where she played a kidnapped girl confronting a man with dissociative identity disorder.

In the acclaimed black-comedy thriller “Thoroughbreds,” Taylor-Joy took on the role of a high-school student plotting to murder her stepfather, further highlighting her ability to delve into complex characters. She also featured in the horror-mystery film “Marrowbone,” alongside a talented cast including George MacKay, Mia Goth, Matthew Stagg, and Charlie Heaton.

In 2019, Taylor-Joy reprised her role from “Split” in the film’s sequel, “Glass.” Additionally, she portrayed chemist Irene Curie in the biographical drama “Radioactive” and lent her voice to the animated adventure film “Playmobil: The Movie.”

The year 2020 saw Taylor-Joy receive widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Emma Woodhouse in the adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma.” Her stellar performance earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical. Later that year, she starred in the drama “Here Are the Young Men” and the superhero film “The New Mutants.”

In the following year, Taylor-Joy collaborated with Thomasin McKenzie in Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film “Last Night in Soho.” The actress continued her impressive journey in 2022, reuniting with “The Witch” director Robert Eggers for the historical action epic “The Northman.” Subsequent credits include roles in “Amsterdam,” “The Menu,” and “Furiosa,” a prequel to the acclaimed “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Taylor-Joy’s diverse and compelling performances continue to solidify her status as one of the industry’s most promising talents.

Television Career

On the television circuit, Taylor-Joy made her debut in 2014 with a guest appearance on the British detective series “Endeavour.” Following this, she ventured into the realm of television films with a role in “Viking Quest” and embarked on a multi-episode journey in the British fantasy-adventure series “Atlantis.” Transitioning seamlessly, Taylor-Joy assumed the real-life character of Dutchwoman Petronella Oortman in the 2017 BBC miniseries “The Miniaturist,” adapted from Jessie Burton’s novel of the same name.

From 2019 to 2022, Taylor-Joy took on the role of Gina Gray in seasons five and six of the British crime series “Peaky Blinders.” Simultaneously, she lent her voice to the character Brea in the Netflix fantasy series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” in 2019.

In 2020, Taylor-Joy reached new heights in her career with her portrayal of the fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.” Adapted from Walter Tevis’s novel, the series garnered immense success for the streaming platform. Taylor-Joy’s performance earned her widespread acclaim and a slew of prestigious awards, including the Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Real Estate

In May 2022, Anya acquired a residence in the Hollywood Hills for $2.3 million, making a significant investment in the real estate market.

Quick Summary

Anya Taylor-Joy, born on April 16, 1996, in Miami, Florida, has achieved significant success in her acting career, amassing a net worth of $7.7 million. Her journey to stardom began with a breakthrough role in the 2015 film “The Witch,” propelling her into the spotlight. Over the years, Taylor-Joy has demonstrated her versatility across genres, with notable performances in “Split,” “Glass,” “Thoroughbreds,” and the critically acclaimed Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit,” for which she garnered prestigious awards, contributing to her impressive net worth. Beyond her on-screen achievements, Anya Taylor-Joy has also ventured into real estate, making headlines with the purchase of a $2.3 million residence in the coveted Hollywood Hills in May 2022. This strategic investment showcases her financial acumen and solidifies her presence not only as a formidable talent in the entertainment industry but also as a savvy investor in the real estate market.