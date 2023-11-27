Antonio Banderas Net Worth
Antonio Banderas Net Worth: $61 Million
Date of Birth:Aug 10, 1960 (63 years old)
Place of Birth:Málaga
Profession:Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Businessperson, Singer, Dancer, Guitarist
What is Antonio Banderas’s Net Worth and Salary?
Early Life
Born on August 10, 1960, in Málaga, Andalucia, Spain, he entered the world as José Antonio Domínguez Banderas. Initially aspiring to be a professional football player, Banderas faced disappointment when a broken foot derailed his childhood dreams. Undeterred, he turned to drama classes and later joined a theater troupe, embarking on a journey that would eventually lead him to become a renowned Hollywood star.
Career
After early projects, Banderas caught Pedro Almodovar’s eye, jumpstarting his career in films like “Labyrinth of Passion” (1982) and “Law of Desire” (1987). The breakthrough came with “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!” (1990), leading to Hollywood fame. Notable roles in “Philadelphia” (1993), “Evita” (1996), and “The Mask of Zorro” (1998) solidified his status. Banderas ventured into directing with “Crazy in Alabama” (1999) and showcased versatility in “Original Sin” (2001) and “Frida” (2002). He excelled in family features like “Spy Kids” (2001) and “Shrek 2” (2004). A reunion with Almodovar in “The Skin I Live In” (2011) marked a strong comeback. Recent successes include “Pain and Glory” (2018), earning him a Cannes Film Festival Best Actor award. Banderas continues to shine, with a role in the upcoming film “Uncharted.” A Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2005 cements his status as one of the industry’s leading men.
Salary Highlights
Antonio received $4 million for his role in the 1996 film “Evita” and a substantial $12 million for his performance in the 2001 film “The Body.”
Other Ventures
Beyond his acting pursuits, Banderas is active in the business realm. He holds a 50% stake in Anta Banderas, a winery in Burgos, Spain. Additionally, he boasts a decade-long collaboration with fragrance and beauty company Puig, contributing to the successful promotion of various scents. In 2007, Banderas ventured into launching his own fragrance lines, namely Blue Seduction for Men and Blue Seduction for Women.
Personal Life
Antonio Banderas was previously married to Spanish actress Ana Leza from 1987 to 1996. Following his divorce, he started a relationship with Melanie Griffith during the filming of “Too Much” and married her in London in May 1996. The couple welcomed a daughter, Stella del Carmen Banderas, in September 1996, but eventually divorced in 2015. As of 2016, Banderas resides in England near Cobham, Surrey.
In a health revelation, Banderas disclosed that he experienced a heart attack on January 26, 2017. Fortunately, he successfully recovered after undergoing heart surgery, during which three stents were placed in his arteries.
Melanie Griffith Divorce Settlement
In the grand scheme, Antonio and Melanie’s divorce maintained a degree of civility, with the real estate portfolio emerging as the primary point of contention. Antonio committed to covering their daughter Stella’s expenses until her 19th birthday, along with supporting her through both college and grad school. Their agreement included a split of earnings from entertainment projects until May 31, 2014, and a unique provision allowing them to retain individual project earnings from May 1998 to December 2003. Asset distribution involved Porsches and Picassos, with Melanie receiving six cars and Antonio retaining two. Notably, Antonio agreed to annual spousal support of $780,000 and monthly payments of $65,000 for several years.
Real Estate
In 2002, Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas invested $3.5 million in a 12-acre Aspen property, featuring a 7,400 sq ft mansion. After their divorce, Melanie retained the mansion and attempted to sell the estate for $10 million in 2015. Eventually, she split the property, selling a 10-acre portion for $2.24 million in 2017 and the remaining two acres with the mansion for $4 million in 2019.
The couple’s divorce also led to the sale of their former LA mansion in Hancock Park. Originally purchased for $4.2 million in the late 1990s, the estate expanded to an acre and a half. The 15,000 sq ft mansion boasted 13 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a two-story banquet hall, hand-stenciled ceilings, and four fireplaces. They sold it for $16 million in 2015 to Netflix executive Ted Sarandos.
In 2014, Antonio paid Melanie $4 million to buy out her share of their New York City home. Although he listed the apartment for $8 million in 2018, he withdrew the listing and retains ownership.
Antonio Banderas owns residences in his Spanish hometown and Surrey, England.
