Anthony Mackie Wants Two More Captain America Movies for Sam Wilson

Anthony Mackie would like Sam Wilson to get two more Captain America movies. That is the useful, exciting part of his latest Marvel update. It is also where the confirmed news stops: the actor has expressed what he wants to do, rather than unveiled a newly approved sequel. For fans following Sam into Avengers: Doomsday, the distinction leaves room for enthusiasm without turning an interview answer into a studio announcement.

Mackie discussed that ambition during a Happy Sad Confused appearance with Jamie Dornan. The episode, released November 13, was recorded at the 92nd Street Y and includes a conversation about the actors’ thriller 12 12 12. Its official description specifically flags Mackie’s hopes for his Captain America story, making the podcast itself the starting point for the news. [1]

Spencer Perry reported the Marvel comments for ComicBook.com on November 13. Mackie argued, with jokes about other superheroes’ lengthy movie runs, that Sam should have the opportunity to complete a fuller arc. Perry’s account describes a wish for two more films. It does not contain an announcement that either film has entered production. [2]

A wish for a full solo journey

The Playlist’s Rodrigo Perez also covered the comments on November 14, placing Mackie’s request in the context of a possible solo trilogy. His report emphasizes the unresolved question of whether Marvel will actually pursue that course. The actor’s readiness and the studio’s commitment remain separate things, even when a performer is enthusiastic about returning. [3]

That may sound like a small editorial distinction, but it changes the story readers should take away. A confirmed sequel brings practical questions about a director, a screenplay and a release slot. An actor’s ambition invites a different conversation: what remains interesting about this character, and what kind of film would justify spending more time with him?

Sam’s future has that creative potential. A large crossover can put a hero at the center of a crisis, but a solo film can give his individual decisions more room. The appeal of another Captain America adventure would depend on those decisions feeling specific to Sam. Simply keeping a familiar title on the release calendar would be a thin reason to make one.

Mackie’s wording points toward completion. That is an especially useful idea in a connected franchise, where characters can keep appearing long after their personal story has lost a clear direction. A satisfying arc requires change. If Sam returns for another standalone film, the question should be what he learns or resolves there that an Avengers appearance cannot accomplish on its own.

What the actor has said about Doomsday

There is a more concrete bridge to Sam’s next screen appearance. In an October 29 exclusive interview with SYFY Wire’s Josh Weiss, Mackie said Avengers: Doomsday finds his Captain America only months after Captain America: Brave New World. He described Sam as invested in getting the Avengers back together. [4]

That gives viewers a useful piece of continuity without revealing the outcome of the coming movie. SYFY Wire also identifies December 18 as the theatrical date for Doomsday and December 17, 2027, for Avengers: Secret Wars. Those scheduled ensemble films provide the immediate context for the sequel discussion. They do not establish what Sam’s solo future will be. [4]

Our reading of that setup is that leadership offers more dramatic material than a simple change in rank. A character can accept responsibility and still discover that the work is different from what he expected. The interesting scenes may be the ones in which people disagree with his judgment, or his attempt to help creates a problem he cannot solve by winning a fight.

A team movie can explore those pressures in bursts. A standalone story can stay with the consequences. That difference helps explain why Mackie’s request has substance beyond a desire for additional appearances. Screen time and dramatic development are not interchangeable. A character can be visible throughout an enormous movie and still receive very little space to reconsider anything.

The challenge of a Captain America sequel

There is a tempting shortcut in sequel conversations: decide that a bigger villain, a larger supporting cast or a more dramatic costume will move the story forward. Those choices may make a trailer exciting. They do not automatically give a film a reason to exist.

For Sam, a worthwhile sequel would need an emotional problem that belongs to him. What does he want when the immediate emergency is over? Which relationships challenge his view of himself? What can he accomplish without being reduced to the symbol other characters need him to represent? These are possibilities for a future screenplay, not details from a reported Marvel plan.

The title also creates a particular storytelling responsibility. Captain America brings an established identity into the room before the character says a word. A film can use that expectation to create tension, but it still has to make the person carrying the shield engaging. The audience should understand his choice even when it is difficult, imperfect or expensive.

A smaller story could serve that purpose just as well as another world-threatening event. Scale can be emotional. A decision affecting one person who trusts the hero may reveal more than an elaborate battle affecting people the screenplay never introduces. That is a creative argument for concentrating a sequel, rather than a prediction about Marvel’s next phase.

What would make an announcement meaningful

The next substantive development would come from an identifiable studio decision: a confirmed project, a filmmaker attached in a documented announcement, or a release plan. Until then, headlines should preserve the conditional nature of Mackie’s comments. Fans can support the idea without treating it as a booking notice.

The same caution applies to guessing what Doomsday or Secret Wars will leave behind. Those stories may change how viewers interpret Sam’s future, but an unreleased movie cannot supply evidence for a specific sequel outcome. Claims that he is certain to continue, or certain to be replaced, would go beyond the material supporting this update.

For now, Mackie has made his preference clear. He wants the opportunity to complete Sam Wilson’s journey across more Captain America films. That gives Marvel fans something concrete to discuss before the next Avengers release: whether the studio will give this version of its hero the room to build a sustained solo story, and what that story should ask of him.

Original sources

[1] Happy Sad Confused. November 13 2026. Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie

[2] Spencer Perry at ComicBook.com. November 13 2026. Anthony Mackie Addresses Captain America Future in the MCU After Avengers Doomsday

[3] Rodrigo Perez at The Playlist. November 14 2026. Anthony Mackie Wants Two More Captain America Movies To Complete Sam Wilsons Arc

[4] Josh Weiss at SYFY Wire. October 29 2026. Anthony Mackie Teases Where We Find Captain America in Avengers Doomsday