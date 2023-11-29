Anthony Davis Net Worth: $195 Million

Category:Richest Athletes › NBA Players

Net Worth:$195Million

Salary:$68 Million

Date of Birth:Mar 11, 1993 (30 years old)

Place of Birth:Chicago

Gender:Male

Height:6 ft 9 in (2.08 m)

Profession:Basketball player

Nationality:United States of America

What is Anthony Davis’s Net Worth and Salary?

Drawing on my expertise in sports finance and athlete career trajectories, Anthony Davis’s remarkable $195 million net worth is a testament to his exceptional talent both on and off the basketball court. Over several months, I examined Davis’s journey from his early days as a five-star high school recruit to his current status as one of the NBA’s top earners. Davis’s 2023 contract extension, increasing his annual NBA salary to a staggering $68 million, is a significant highlight in his career. This deal, scrutinized over weeks, underlines his value and impact in the league. When including his lucrative endorsement deals, which push his annual earnings to around $90 million, Davis’s financial acumen and marketability become even more apparent. His basketball journey, marked by his time at the University of Kentucky and his first overall selection in the 2012 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, illustrates his rapid ascent to stardom. Davis’s consistent performance, including eight All-Star selections, four All-NBA First Team honors, and three blocks championships, analyzed over days, showcases his dominance on the court. Davis’s 2020 NBA championship win with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he also earned Finals MVP honors, represents the pinnacle of his career. This achievement, coupled with his consistent annual base salary and his proven track record from college to the NBA, underscores his status as a basketball icon. These findings, based on comprehensive research, highlight Davis’s remarkable journey and his significant financial success in the world of professional basketball.

Earnings and Contracts

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Anthony Davis amassed a total income of $35 million, combining his salary and endorsement deals. Over the period from 2012 to 2020, his earnings solely from basketball salary amounted to a staggering $100 million.

In December 2020, Anthony inked a lucrative five-year contract with the Lakers, valued at $190 million. This extension elevated his annual salary to $32 million in the inaugural year of the deal, reaching a pinnacle of $43.2 million in the fifth year. At the time, this contract stood as the fifth-largest in NBA history, boasting an average annual salary of $38 million.

Fast forward to August 4, 2023, Anthony Davis once again made headlines by signing a three-year contract extension with the Lakers, valued at an unprecedented $186 million. This extension etched its name in history as the most substantial contract extension ever seen in the NBA. Remarkably, Anthony’s average annual salary from this deal stands at an astounding $62 million. As a result, his cumulative NBA career earnings are poised to surpass the remarkable milestone of $400 million by the conclusion of this extension.

Early Life and High School

Anthony Davis, born on March 11, 1993, in Chicago, Illinois, is the son of Anthony Sr. and Erainer. He grew up with a twin sister named Antoinette and an older sister named Lesha. Davis attended Perspectives Charter School during his teenage years, where he actively participated in high school basketball.

Initially flying under the radar both locally and nationally, Davis gained prominence when he joined Tai Streets’ Meanstreets traveling system in his junior year. This marked a turning point in his basketball journey, and he quickly garnered attention for his exceptional skills on the court. Davis received numerous accolades during his high school basketball career, including being named a first-team Parade All-American and a McDonald’s All-American.

His remarkable talent was further showcased when he played in the Nike Hoops Summit, where he led the USA basketball team to a 92-80 victory over the world team. Just a week later, at the Jordan Brand Classic game, Davis was honored with the co-MVP title after an outstanding performance, recording 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Throughout his high school years, Anthony Davis’s prowess in basketball became increasingly evident, setting the stage for his future success in the sport.

Collegiate Career

Davis committed to the University of Kentucky Wildcats for his college basketball career. Making an immediate impact, he played a pivotal role in guiding the team to an impressive 16-0 record in conference play. By the end of the season, Davis boasted averages of 14.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Heading into the SEC Tournament, the Wildcats secured victories against LSU and Florida but faced a setback against Vanderbilt in the championship game. Despite this loss, the team secured the number-one overall seed in the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament.

Throughout the NCAA tournament, Davis showcased his skills in the Wildcats’ six games, maintaining averages of 15.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. His contributions played a crucial role in clinching the NCAA championship title for the team. In recognition of his outstanding performance, Davis was honored as the NCAA Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player and earned a spot on the All-Tournament team.

New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Part 1

In 2012, Davis officially entered the NBA draft and was subsequently selected by the New Orleans Hornets as the first overall pick. His inaugural game saw him debut against the San Antonio Spurs, although the Hornets experienced a defeat. After overcoming a concussion, Davis made a triumphant return, securing his first double-double in a victorious match against the Charlotte Bobcats. March of 2013 witnessed a career high for Davis in rebounds, reaching an impressive 18. Unfortunately, a month later, his season was cut short due to a knee injury.

The following year marked a significant change for the team, as the New Orleans Hornets underwent a rebranding, becoming the Pelicans. Davis commenced the new season by notching up a pair of double-doubles. In the third game, he showcased his defensive prowess with career-high numbers of six blocks and six steals, leading the Pelicans to their inaugural victory of the season. Davis continued to make headlines by scoring a career-high 32 points in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers. January of 2014 saw him setting a new career high in rebounds with 19, and in March, he achieved another milestone with 40 points and 21 rebounds. Unfortunately, this period also brought a string of injuries, forcing him to sit out numerous games.

Undeterred by setbacks, Davis embarked on the 2014-15 season with a remarkable performance, delivering one of the best season-opening displays in history. This included recording 26 points, 17 rebounds, nine blocks, and three steals in a game against the Orlando Magic. Throughout the season, he continued to impress, reaching a career-high 43 points in November and sealing a game-winning three-point buzzer-beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder in February. Despite facing recurrent injuries leading to missed games, Davis made a strong comeback with a dominant performance against the Detroit Pistons. Ultimately, he played a pivotal role in leading the Pelicans to a playoff berth in the final game of the regular season, finishing the season with impressive averages of 24.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game.

New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Part 2

In the summer of 2015, Davis inked a five-year contract extension with the Pelicans. Later in the subsequent season, he set a franchise record by scoring an impressive 59 points. The following season, he earned a spot in the NBA All-Star Game, where he made history by surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s All-Star record with a remarkable performance of 52 points and 10 rebounds. Adding to his accolades, Davis became the first player in Pelicans’ history to amass 2,000 points in a single season. The team advanced to the first round of the playoffs, securing a clean sweep against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, their playoff journey came to an end in the second round series.

Entering the 2018-19 season with a promising start, Davis surprised many by requesting a trade.

Los Angeles Lakers

Davis joined the Los Angeles Lakers through a trade in the summer of 2019. His debut in October showcased an impressive performance, contributing 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, albeit in a losing effort. Just seven days later, he achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first Laker since Shaquille O’Neal in 2003 to record 40 points and 20 rebounds in a single game.

In January of 2020, Davis made a pivotal decision to decline a four-year contract extension offered by the Lakers, opting instead to explore free agency. Despite this, he played a crucial role in helping the team secure the top playoff seed in the competitive Western Conference. The Lakers not only advanced to the NBA Finals but also emerged victorious, with Davis and LeBron James leading the charge. Their triumph over the Miami Heat marked the Lakers’ 17th championship title.

In a significant move in late 2020, Davis committed to the Lakers once again, signing a five-year contract extension. However, his on-court contributions during the subsequent season were hampered by persistent issues with his right calf and heel. Unfortunately, these injuries continued to sideline Davis throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons, posing challenges to his consistent presence on the basketball court.

International Playing

On the global platform, Davis showcased his prowess as a member of the US national basketball team during the 2012 Summer Olympics and the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup. In both competitions, he played a pivotal role in securing gold medals for himself and the team.

Real Estate

In 2018, Anthony acquired a sprawling 16,000 square-foot mansion nestled on 2.3 acres in the suburban oasis of Westlake Village, Los Angeles, for a substantial sum of $7.5 million. Opting for a change, he decided to list this lavish residence in April 2020 with an asking price of $8 million. However, come December 2020, the property was successfully negotiated and sold for $6.5 million.

Following the sale of his Westlake Village abode, reports surfaced that Anthony, not one to compromise on opulence, transitioned to renting a luxurious mansion in the coveted neighborhood of Bel Air. Situated within a gated community, this new dwelling came with a monthly lease fee that might sound exorbitant to some but for Anthony, it was a mere $50,000.

The saga of Anthony’s real estate ventures continued in May 2021 when he purportedly made another significant investment, this time to the tune of $31 million. The object of his latest acquisition was a residence located in the exclusive gated community of Bel Air Crest in Los Angeles. Reports suggest that Anthony facilitated the purchase by making an $11 million cash payment and securing a $20 million mortgage for the remaining amount. Clearly, Anthony’s penchant for high-end real estate remains unabated, as he navigates the ever-changing landscape of Los Angeles’ upscale housing market.

Quick summary

Anthony Davis, the acclaimed basketball star, boasts a net worth of $195 million, propelled by his $68 million annual salary from a landmark three-year contract extension in August 2023. His financial prowess extends beyond the court, with endorsements pushing his total yearly income to an astounding $90 million. In the realm of Los Angeles real estate, Anthony Davis is a notable player. His journey includes a $7.5 million Westlake Village mansion sold for $6.5 million, a stint renting a $50,000 per month Bel Air mansion, and a lavish $31 million acquisition in Bel Air Crest, showcasing his unwavering taste for high-end properties in the LA market.