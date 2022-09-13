Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals Modok First Look

Before too long, fans of MODOK will get to see the iconic Marvel character in live-action. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making rounds online, his look in compares greatly from that of different versions in popular culture.

The individual appears to be wearing a full-body suit, reminiscent of his appearance in the footage that was presented live at both San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo.

GUYS I JUST FOUND LEAKED MERCH OF MODOK IN QUANTUMANIA OMG pic.twitter.com/724Alb840d — Chuck The Conqueror (@ConquerorChuck) September 12, 2022

MODOK isn’t the only villain in the threequel—Jonathan Majors is playing longtime Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror. The actor previously played a multiversal version of the baddie named He Who Remains in Loki.

“I felt pretty loose and free on the Loki set! The MCU and all the powers-that-be are just so open-hearted,” Majors told GamesRadar recently.

He added, “The character is different so you move a different way; my psychology has shifted because of the character. He’s just a different guy. He Who Remains is not in Ant-Man. It’s Kang. But the people surrounding us – the cast, my leading man Paul Rudd – that’s different. Because Paul’s not Tom [Hiddleston]. This is a movie, not a TV show. I’ve been here since the beginning and I came in at the end on Loki.”

