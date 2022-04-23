Ant Man 3: Evangeline Lilly Says She had Huge Input in Film’s Script

From its release to the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man series, more credited writers have been listed in the first two installments than any other prior work in the franchise’s history. Now we include Evangeline Lilly?

The four main scribes on the debut were Edgar Wright, Joe Cornish, Adam McKay, and Paul Rudd, but the lead actor was still involved in Ant-Man and the Wasp, where he was joined by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers as well as Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari.

The only person credited on Quantumania so far is Jeff Loveness, but he is expected to have a significant from Rudd the film. As it turns out, one co-star has also had an influence on the issue, as Evangeline Lilly informed Forbidden Planet TV.

“I have a lot of opinions and I’d love to share them and I’d love to give you my thoughts on all of this. And to do it with confidence and to do it with clarity, instead of, before I even speak, already… brushing my own ideas under the carpet, which is an old habit of mine. Like, ‘Yeah, this probably isn’t a very good idea, but…’ or, ‘You don’t have to use this, I’m just going to tell you what it is…’ Like all that stuff that I think is is a very common habit of a lot of people and and it was definitely a habit of mine, but instead saying just really openly, ‘Here are my thoughts.’

And that’s a really vulnerable thing to do without the precursor. It actually feels really unnerving because you’re making yourself vulnerable to somebody not liking it, without saying, ‘You might not like this and that’s okay.’ And that was really empowering for me to be heard and to have my ideas actually really, really well-received and valued and then to see them wind up in the final script.”

Many MCU fans have disapproved of Lilly’s provocative social media posts and comments during the epidemic, but she remains poised to share top billing with Rudd once more in the biggest Ant-Man blockbuster yet. This third installment will have huge ramifications for Phase Four based on the presence of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

