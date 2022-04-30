Another Will Smith Movie has been Canceled

Netflix has cancelled the sequel to 2017’s Bright, which starred Will Smith as Daryl Ward, an LAPD detective who lives in a world that coexists with mythical creatures.

The sequel was in the works since 2018, but it grounded to a halt just one month after Will Smith struck Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. According to sources, the film’s cancellation has nothing to do with the infamous slap.

Isn’t it odd how a film that has been in the works for three years is suddenly canceled, just as its leading actor was embroiled in a scandal?

Smith’s on-stage slap has resulted in him having to retire from the Academy, being banned from the Oscars for ten years, and his movies Fast and Loose and Bad Boys 4 have been delayed.

Smith was also expected to appear in a National Geographic program called Pole to Pole, which was supposed to show him traveling from the North pole to the South pole. Development for that project has been delayed, too, owing to the fact that it’s become a slurry of setbacks for Smith.