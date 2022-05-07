Another ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Casting Report is Shot Down by Director James Gunn

Published on May 7th, 2022 | Updated on May 7th, 2022 | By FanFest

When it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the easiest way to tell truth from fiction is by James Gunn‘s reaction. The filmmaker is one of Hollywood’s most Twitter-happy personalities, and he frequently debunks wild speculations and baseless rumors about the next cosmic sequel.

On the other hand, being so intensely connected to the fandom has a price: Gunn’s silence is effectively a confirmation at this time, given how delighted he is to douse fires he knows are untrue. Will Poulter‘s casting as Adam Warlock was leaked to the public not long after The Suicide Squad director failed to respond to widespread speculation regarding its validity.

With that in mind, it’s reasonable to assume we won’t see Jamie Lee Curtis donning her cyborg suit once again to battle Star-Lord and his interstellar allies, with Gunn being as loquacious as usual. A follower asked Gunn if Jamie Lee Curtis would be appearing (and they’ve since deleted the question) and Gunn responded:

Nope. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

It’d be great to see Jamie Lee Curtis join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it won’t happen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is a bummer given that Sylvester Stallone’s returning Stakar Ogord shows that there’s space in the ensemble for a seasoned ass-kicker or two.

Curtis’s lack of appearance was also confirmed:

On the bright side, Curtis is set to appear in one more Halloween film. So you’ll be able to check her out there!