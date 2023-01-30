Annie Wersching, ‘Bosch,’ ’24’ and ‘Runaways’ Actress, dead at 45

The world of entertainment was tragically shaken with the news that Annie Wersching, a star in multiple hit TV shows including “Bosch,” “Timeless” and “24“, had passed away at the age of 45.

On Sunday, Wersching’s representative sadly announced the actress’ passing after her battle with cancer that began in 2020. Stephen Full, her beloved husband released a touching statement honoring his wife and all of their cherished memories together.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it,” Full wrote. “She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

His statement continued, “As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…'”

Wersching is most famed for her role as Karolina’s mother in Marvel’s popular series, “Runaways.”

Just recently, she portrayed a character in the video game “The Last of Us,” which HBO has adapted into an acclaimed television series.

The multifaceted performer also graced the screens in her portrayal of the Borg queen on “Star Trek: Picard” season 2.

A GoFundMe account was launched on behalf of her family: “Everyone loved Annie. Everyone. But however much we loved her, she loved her boys more. Let’s help take care of them for her,” the website reads.

Wersching leaves behind her loving husband and three sons: Freddie, age 12; Ozzie and Archie, both 4 years old.