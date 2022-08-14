Anne Heche: Police Update Investigation into Deadly Car Crash, Will Halt Investigation

The LAPD has decided not to further investigate the crash that killed Anne Heche. The 53-year-old actress died after crashing into a home in a residential area. She succumbed to her injuries from the crash which caused a catastrophic brain injury.

She leaves behind two sons, a loving family, and a host of friends and fans. “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the LAPD said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Heche was driving in a blue Mini Cooper on Aug. 5 when it crashed into a home owned by Jennifer Durand. The home caught ablaze as a result of the crash. Lynne Mishele, who was living in the home at the time, has spoken out about being displaced and nearly losing her life. She also notes that she lost sentimental items of value in the crash.

Per TMZ, Heche’s blood was drawn and both fentanyl and cocaine were found in her system. A DUI investigation is pending.

The actress’ representative released a statement informing the public that she was not expected to survive, but that because of her desire to donate organs, her family was keeping her on life support. She was legally declared brain dead.

Her family released a statement to the media regarding Heche’s passing, writing: “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”