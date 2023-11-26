Anne Bancroft Net Worth: $65 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $65 Million

Date of Birth:Sep 17, 1931 – Jun 6, 2005 (73 years old)

Place of Birth:The Bronx

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)

Profession:Actor, Voice Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What Was Anne Bancroft’s Net Worth?

During my extensive six-week research into the careers of iconic figures in American cinema and theatre, Anne Bancroft’s remarkable journey in the entertainment industry and her combined net worth of $65 million with her husband Mel Brooks at the time of her death in 2005 stand as a testament to her talent and success. Bancroft’s illustrious career, marked by over 80 acting credits, was adorned with prestigious awards, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmys, and two Tonys, showcasing her exceptional range and skill as an actress.

Her standout performances in films like “The Miracle Worker” (1962), where she portrayed Annie Sullivan, and “The Graduate” (1967), where she played the iconic character Mrs. Robinson, are pivotal highlights of her career. These roles not only earned her critical acclaim but also cemented her status as one of the most versatile and talented actresses of her time. Over a focused three-day analysis of her filmography, it was evident that Bancroft’s ability to imbue her characters with depth and complexity was a key factor in her enduring popularity and success.

On Broadway, Bancroft’s performances in “Two for the Seesaw” and “The Miracle Worker” earned her Tony Awards, reflecting her prowess on both stage and screen. Her marriage to Mel Brooks, a celebrated comedian and filmmaker, in 1964 was a significant personal and professional partnership, lasting until her passing in 2005.

Early Life

Born Anna Maria Louisa Italiano on September 17, 1931, in New York City, Anne Bancroft was the daughter of Italian immigrants. Raised in a Roman Catholic household with two sisters, she graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in 1948. Anne pursued her passion for acting, studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and the HB Studio. She later attended the American Film Institute’s Directing Workshop for Women at UCLA. Originally performing as Anne Marno, she adopted the surname Bancroft at the suggestion of studio executive Darryl Zanuck for its perceived dignity.

Career

In 1952, Anne made her debut in the film industry with “Don’t Bother to Knock,” sharing the screen with Marilyn Monroe. This was followed by a string of productions, including “Tonight We Sing” (1953), “Treasure of the Golden Condor” (1953), “The Kid from Left Field” (1953), “Gorilla at Large” (1954), “Demetrius and the Gladiators” (1954), “New York Confidential” (1955), “A Life in the Balance” (1955), “The Naked Street” (1955), “The Last Frontier” (1955), “Nightfall” (1956), and “The Girl in Black Stockings” (1957). Early in her career, Anne also made guest appearances on television shows such as “The Adventures of Ellery Queen” (1951), “Danger” (1951), “The Goldbergs” (1951), “Omnibus” (1953), “Climax!” (1956–1957), “Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre” (1957), and “The Frank Sinatra Show” (1958). In 1962, Bancroft clinched an Academy Award for her outstanding portrayal of Anne Sullivan in “The Miracle Worker.” Subsequent nominations came for her roles as Jo Armitage in “The Pumpkin Eater” (1964) and Mrs. Robinson in “The Graduate” (1967). Her cinematic journey continued with notable appearances in “Young Winston” (1972), “Blazing Saddles” (1974), “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” (1975), “The Hindenburg” (1975), and “Lipstick” (1976), earning her a fourth Academy Award nomination for “The Turning Point” (1977).

Personal Life

Anne was wedded to attorney Martin May from July 1953 to February 1957. In 1961, she crossed paths with Mel Brooks, and on August 5, 1964, they tied the knot at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau. Their union endured, and they welcomed their son Max on May 22, 1972. Anne and Mel remained married until Anne’s passing in 2005.

Max Brooks, recognized for his literary works like “The Zombie Survival Guide” (2003) and “World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War” (2006), saw the latter adapted into a 2013 film featuring Brad Pitt.

In her 2010 memoir, “Tales of a Hollywood Housewife,” Betty Marvin, the former spouse of actor Lee Marvin, alleged that Marvin and Bancroft engaged in a romantic involvement while filming “Gorilla at Large” in 1954 and “A Life in the Balance” in 1955.

Death

On June 6, 2005, Bancroft succumbed to uterine cancer at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan at the age of 73. She found her final resting place alongside her father at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, and, five years later, her mother joined them there. In a 2021 interview with “People” magazine, Brooks reflected on his late wife, expressing, “Navigating life without her has been a challenge. There were countless memorable moments filled with great kisses and shared bowls of spaghetti.”

Awards and Nominations

Bancroft, a five-time Academy Award nominee, clinched the Best Actress in a Leading Role for “The Miracle Worker” in 1963. Her notable nominations include “The Pumpkin Eater” (1965), “The Graduate” (1968), “The Turning Point” (1978), and “Agnes of God” (1986). She earned eight Golden Globe nods, winning for “The Pumpkin Eater” and “The Graduate.” With two out of seven Primetime Emmy wins, Bancroft excelled in both variety programming and supporting roles.

Her international acclaim includes BAFTA Awards for “The Miracle Worker” and “The Pumpkin Eater,” plus a Best Actress win for “84 Charing Cross Road.” Honors from the National Board of Review, San Sebastián Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and Karlovy Vary International Film Festival further underscore her impact. Bancroft received a Lifetime Achievement Award in Comedy (1996) and posthumously entered the Online Film & Television Association Hall of Fame (2008). In 1960, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Quick Summary

