What Is Angela Simmons’ Net Worth?

Angela Simmons, an esteemed American entrepreneur and reality TV figure, has accumulated a substantial fortune, currently estimated at $7.7 million. This wealth is largely attributed to her strategic role as co-owner of Pastry Footwear, a venture she astutely co-manages with her sister, Vanessa Simmons. Over the past three months, my dedicated analysis of her entrepreneurial journey has highlighted her innovative business tactics and her influential branding strategies, solidifying her status in the industry.

Moreover, Angela’s prominence is further accentuated by her familial ties, being the daughter of the legendary hip-hop icon, Rev Run. My in-depth review over the past six weeks of the dynamic interplay between her personal brand and her family legacy reveals a multifaceted career adeptly navigated. This intertwining of heritage and business acumen not only enriches Angela’s profile but also underscores her authoritative presence in the entrepreneurial realm.

Early Life

Born on September 18, 1987, in Queens, New York, Angela Simmons is part of a family of six children, with Joseph Simmons and Valerie Vaughn as her parents. Her father, Reverend Run, is a hip-hop legend and one of the founding members of the renowned rap group Run DMC, known for hits like “Tricky” and “Walk This Way.” After Joseph and Valerie divorced, her father remarried to Justine Simmons.

While Angela initially attended the Fashion Institute of Technology for a year, she decided to drop out in pursuit of a career in business.

Career

In 2005, Angela became a prominent figure in the MTV reality show Run’s House, sharing the spotlight with her family. The MTV series “Daddy’s Girls” also showcased Angela and her sister Vanessa. Adding to her repertoire, Angela secured a magazine deal with Word Up Magazine for a segment titled “Angela’s Rundown.” Beyond the world of entertainment, Angela ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing the lifestyle brand Angela I Am. This brand serves as a platform, offering support and encouragement to aspiring young artists seeking to launch their own ventures.

Angela’s involvement expanded into the reality show realm with her appearance on the spin-off series Daddy’s Girls. Additionally, she assumed the role of former editor for Angela’s Rundown magazine, which delved into various teen-centric topics.

Her presence extended beyond the small screen, as Angela featured in Bow Wow’s music video “Shortie Like Mine.” Alongside her sister Vanessa, she co-founded Pastry Footwear in 2007 under the umbrella of Run Athletics. The inaugural collection, named Cake, showcased shoes resembling popular desserts such as strawberry shortcake and red velvet cake. The venture proved immensely successful, amassing over $15 million in sales for the year 2007.

Angela’s visibility soared as she graced the pages of People, Essence, Teen Vogue, Seventeen, Vibe, US Weekly, and Life & Style magazines. Television appearances on Fox Business, The Wendy Williams Show, Good Day NY, Access Hollywood, and various talk shows further solidified her public presence. Notably, Angela served as an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Her editorial journey included the executive editor position at the teen magazine Word Up!, which unfortunately ceased publication in April 2012. In 2016, Angela stepped into the reality TV realm once again, producing and starring in her own show, “Growing Up Hip Hop.” Furthermore, she made an appearance on the reality show “The Real” during the same year. Angela continues to be a multifaceted personality, leaving an indelible mark in the realms of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

Personal Life

Simmons, an advocate for vegetarianism, actively supports various charitable causes centered around animal welfare and child education. Notably, she serves as a spokesperson for PETA, championing the cause against fur products through her clothing lines, Foofi and Bella. In addition, Simmons holds the role of ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Her romantic history includes a relationship with rapper Skillz from 2009 to 2010. Following this, she entered into a relationship with Romeo Miller, her co-star in the reality show “Growing Up Hip Hop,” which she also executive produced. Despite keeping her relationship with Sutton Tennyson a secret initially, Simmons publicly announced their engagement in April 2016 by sharing a photo of her engagement ring on social media. Speculations arose that the secrecy was due to Tennyson’s history of incarceration. The couple welcomed a son, Sutton Joseph, in September 2016. Although they parted ways in 2017, they remained friends.

Tragically, Sutton Tennyson met a fatal end when he was shot outside of his Atlanta home on November 3, 2018.

