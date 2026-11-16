Andy Serkis Says His Batman Part II Scenes Will Film After Christmas

Andy Serkis has supplied a specific update on The Batman Part II: he has yet to film his work as Alfred Pennyworth and expects to begin immediately after Christmas. The actor discussed the schedule on Virgin Radio UK’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, in an appearance identified by Batman on Film as November 12. Coverage published November 15 brings that interview into the current news cycle. It is an update about an actor’s place in the shoot, rather than a studio announcement of a different theatrical release date. [1]

Bill “Jett” Ramey reported the remarks for Batman on Film. His account attributes the extended filming schedule directly to Serkis and identifies February 18, 2028, as the movie’s existing release date. The relevant distinction is between photography and distribution. Work continuing after Christmas does not by itself demonstrate that a release slot has changed. The actor’s statement offers a useful piece of production information while leaving the studio responsible for any eventual calendar announcement. [1]

Jordan Ruimy also covered the interview for World of Reel on November 15. He contrasted Serkis’s account with earlier descriptions of the picture as nearing completion, including Robert Pattinson’s comments and trade reporting about the remaining shoot. These accounts can sound contradictory when compressed into headlines, but they refer to different slices of a large production. An actor finishing one block of work is not necessarily reporting the status of every performer, set or department. That is an interpretation of the scheduling issue, not a claim to have inspected the production’s internal call sheets. [2]

Variety India’s November 16 report likewise attributes the update to the Virgin Radio appearance and describes the principal shoot as having begun in the United Kingdom in June. The report names Matt Reeves’s sequel and Serkis’s return as Alfred. That corroborates the subject and broad production chronology, although it remains coverage of the same interview rather than a second, independently obtained statement from the actor. Multiple articles repeating one source should not be mistaken for multiple new developments. [3]

The programme’s own podcast feed provides a primary route to the conversation. The Chris Evans Show listing includes Serkis among its recent guests and describes discussion of his memoir, My Pressures. That wider setting matters when interpreting an entertainment interview: a brief answer about a forthcoming film may be part of a conversation covering several professional projects. It does not turn every sentence into a comprehensive production bulletin, nor does it establish information about unannounced scenes or characters. [4]

For background, DC’s official page for the 2022 film The Batman identifies the earlier film as Reeves’s Batman story with Robert Pattinson in the title role. Serkis’s Alfred belongs to that screen interpretation. Returning to the same character creates continuity between performances, even before audiences know the sequel’s full plot. The new scheduling remarks contain no account of Alfred’s dialogue, how much screen time he receives or where his scenes fall in the finished movie. Those remain matters for the film itself or further authorized production material. [5]

DC’s film record lists March 4, 2022, as the original theatrical opening and credits Reeves with directing. Its cast listing identifies Serkis as Alfred alongside Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. Those details provide a firm starting point for the sequel discussion: the returning performer is continuing an established assignment, with the new interview supplying a later production milestone. [5]

In FanFest’s analysis, Alfred’s value to a Batman story is partly a question of scale. Gotham can become enormous on screen, with public spaces, vehicles and elaborate action. A conversation with someone who knows Bruce personally can reduce that scale to a decision or a hesitation. Such a scene does not need to be long to change how viewers understand the hero. It gives a performer a different task from supplying exposition about the next location or piece of equipment.

That is why the date of Serkis’s filming cannot tell us the importance of his contribution. A character with relatively concentrated scenes may provide a story’s emotional reference point. Conversely, a lengthy shooting commitment does not guarantee a corresponding number of minutes in the theatrical cut. Scheduling depends on practical demands as well as narrative importance. Inferring the finished role from the order in which actors arrive would turn production logistics into unsupported plot prediction.

There are several distinct stages behind the phrase “making a movie.” Photography records the material from which editors build scenes. A scene’s final rhythm then depends on selections among takes, sound, music and the surrounding sequence. Visual work may continue on material already recorded while another unit or actor is still shooting. Those basic distinctions explain why “still filming” and “work is progressing” can both be accurate descriptions. They do not establish the exact workflow being used on this particular sequel.

The reporting also illustrates the limits of the phrase “almost done.” In casual conversation, it may refer to an actor’s own remaining days, the main unit’s schedule or a broad impression of progress. A precise production update needs to identify which one. Serkis’s contribution is useful because it is narrow: he describes his own work as Alfred and when he expects to undertake it. That statement is more informative than assigning a percentage of completion without access to the relevant schedule.

Fans have a straightforward way to follow subsequent developments. An official date notice can establish a release change. A studio production announcement can identify a newly assigned creative role. An actor interview can establish what that actor says about the work. Each source answers a different question. Keeping them separate leaves plenty of room to enjoy anticipation without treating every change in wording as evidence that the entire picture has changed course.

The present update therefore has a clear boundary. Alfred’s performer says his scenes are still ahead, and current reporting places that work after the Christmas break. The existing date cited by Batman on Film remains February 18, 2028; the interview itself does not announce another one. For viewers waiting to return to this version of Gotham, the next useful milestone is further concrete production information. Serkis has added one piece to that picture, while leaving the character’s next story for the filmmakers to reveal.

Original sources and reporting credits

[1] Serkis The Batman Part II Shoot Extended Past Christmas — Bill Jett Ramey, Batman on Film. November 15, 2026; interview identified as November 12.

[2] The Batman Part II Filming Extended Into 2027 — Jordan Ruimy, World of Reel. November 15, 2026.

[3] The Batman Part II Filming to Continue Into 2027 as Andy Serkis Reveals Alfred’s Shoot Is Yet to Begin — Variety India. November 16, 2026.

[4] The Chris Evans Show with Moneybox — Virgin Radio UK official podcast feed. November 2026 listings; accessed November 16.

[5] The Batman 2022 — DC official film record. Historical film record; March 4, 2022 release; accessed November 16, 2026.