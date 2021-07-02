Andy Dick Arrested For Assaulting Someone With A Deadly Weapon!

Andy Dick was arrested for assaulting someone with a deadly weapon. That doesn’t sound good, Andy. This didn’t just happen today, it happened last week on June 26, according to several news outlets. We specifically found it on US Magazine.

They spoke to the Los Angeles Police Department who confirmed the above information. So, Andy Dick was arrested for assaulting someone with a deadly weapon for real, which is just crazy to think about. I always thought the guy was funny and loved him in Employee Of The Month.

Andy Dick was taken into custody at around 4:45 AM PT last Saturday, which was June 29. They arrested him on North Mansfield Ave. in Hollywood and they booked him for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Dick’s girlfriend, Elisa Jordana, spoke about the arrest in her Youtube show a little. As you can imagine, she’s been getting questions about it and while she hasn’t given a TON of information, a little is better than nothing.

“That is true. I’ve been speaking to a lot of people about this. It was the worst week with him. Every day there was some sort of problem. There were signs something was going to happen.” she said, meaning that this behavior was an escalation. It sounds like something was going on!

She also confirmed that his arrest came after he attacked someone named Lucas with a “metal chair”. A metal chair! Who the hell picks up a metal chair and just throws it at a guy! Or maybe he was using it to wail on him! I don’t know, man.

She goes on to mention that she saw pictures and video and that Dick really could have killed the guy. All of this is just absolutely insane US Magazine talks about it more, and we linked their article up above. We recommend you go give it a read. Hopefully Andy Dick, and this Lucas, are both okay.