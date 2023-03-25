Andrew Lincoln’s New Look Unveiled & Jadis Returns in Video from the Set of The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne!

Even though the iconic series The Walking Dead concluded with its season 11 finale in 2022, devoted fans recognize that the story cannot truly come to an end without catching up on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

After much anticipation, the good news came from AMC that they have decided to go ahead and commission a six-episode spinoff series which will explore Rick Grimes’s and Michonne‘s story arcs. Before this show premieres, two other The Walking Dead spinoffs – namely Dead City featuring Maggie and Negan as well as Daryl Dixon starring you-know-who – are slated for their release date. Now with production officially greenlighted on the unnamed series of Rick & Michonne, the internet is abuzz with all sorts of scoops!

In February, filming began in Jersey City, New Jersey under the masking title of The Walking Dead: Summit. Now that images and videos from the “Rick and Michonne” set have surfaced, devoted fans can rejoice with much anticipation about what those glimpses contain for The Walking Dead. Take a peek below to witness Rick strolling around an urbanized environment donning his traditional jacket all while exhibiting his signature walk–the one known as the Rick Grimes-ian stride!

For all the walking dead fans out there… Rick lives!!! Although we already knew this… live filming happening now for the walking dead spin off with Rick and Michone pic.twitter.com/pfgS5Ty9wN — Bernie Williams Super Collector (@bwcollector29) March 22, 2023

As displayed in the conclusion of The Walking Dead‘s finale, Rick Grimes’ interlocking three circle logo on his jacket provided tangible proof that Scott Gimple’s prediction was accurate; our beloved hero is possibly held captive by The Civic Republic Military (CRM). Before this conclusive postscript, we last saw Rick during season 9 episode 5 when Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) called upon a helicopter with an equivalent insignia to take him away to an unknown destination. Furthermore, if you’re not already aware of actor Pollyanna Mcintosh playing Janis…take note!

The woman Rick is walking beside and then aggressively speaking to? It’s Jadis, the former leader of a trash cult on The Walking Dead. But wait—there’s more! Her character has since become one of the show’s most shape-shifting characters: she now identifies as Warrant Officer Stokes in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. A masterful metamorphosis to her credit indeed!

The scenes depict Rick away from the CRM’s zombie-clearing prison camps, indicating that this is shortly after he arrives at the hierarchical Civic Republic. Taking into account all of the time jumps since Rick left in Fear TWD, his and Michonne’s story could span for up to six years!

Upon his introduction, Rick Grimes was set to star in a trilogy of Walking Dead films. Yet these plans were eventually adjusted so that he and Michonne could headline their very own TV spinoff series.

AMC’s description for the series reads: “This series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are The Walking Dead?”

The Walking Dead‘s Rick and Michonne spinoff is expected to premiere in 2024.