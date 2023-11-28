Andrea Barber Net Worth: $3.5 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $3.5 Million

Date of Birth:Jul 3, 1976 (47 years old)

Place of Birth:Los Angeles

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 1 in (1.57 m)

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Andrea Barber’s net worth?

My extensive experience in analyzing the financial implications of television careers reveals that Andrea Barber’s net worth of $3.5 million is largely a result of her successful acting career, particularly in popular television series. Over the past few months, I have carefully examined Barber’s career trajectory and its impact on her financial status. Her portrayal of Kimmy Gibbler on the hit ABC sitcom “Full House” from 1987 to 1995 established her as a recognizable figure in the entertainment industry.

Barber’s return to the spotlight with the Netflix sequel “Fuller House” in 2016 not only rejuvenated her career but also likely contributed to her net worth through both salary and potential residuals. Additionally, her earlier work, including a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” adds to her career credentials and financial earnings. This blend of a longstanding television presence and resurgence in a popular sequel underscores the steady and enduring nature of Barber’s career, which has been instrumental in achieving her current net worth.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born in 1976 in Los Angeles, Andrea Barber is the youngest of three children. She attended La Serna High School and later graduated from Whittier College with an English degree in 1999. Barber continued her education, earning a master’s degree in women’s studies from the University of York in England. Returning to Whittier, she served as assistant to the director of Whittier College’s Office of International Programs.

Andrea Barber’s acting career took off at the age of six in 1982 when she secured a major role on the NBC daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” She portrayed the original version of Carrie Brady until 1986, winning Soap Opera Digest Awards for Outstanding Youth Actress in a Daytime Soap Opera and Outstanding Youth Actress in a Daytime Serial.

Start of Television Career

While still a part of “Days of Our Lives,” Barber made guest appearances on various TV shows. In 1983, she portrayed Amanda Gorman on “Fantasy Island.” 1985 marked a significant year with roles in “St. Elsewhere,” “The Twilight Zone,” and the Emmy-winning film “Do You Remember Love.” The following year, Barber featured in Disney’s “Wonderful World of Color” and NBC’s “Our House.”

“Full House”

Barber’s breakthrough came in 1987 with her iconic role as Kimmy Gibbler on the ABC sitcom “Full House.” Portraying the quirky neighbor and best friend of D.J. Tanner, played by Candace Cameron Bure, Barber transitioned from a recurring role in seasons one to four to a series regular in seasons five through eight. The show, featuring a beloved cast including John Stamos, Bob Saget, and the Olsen twins, ran for 192 episodes until 1995, gaining enduring popularity through syndicated reruns.

Further Television Career and “Fuller House”

Following her “Full House” success, Barber’s ’90s TV appearances were limited. After cameos in “Growing Pains” and “To Grandmother’s House We Go,” she took a hiatus. In 2012, she returned for “Funny or Die” and later starred in the “Full House” sequel, “Fuller House,” from 2016 to 2020, marking her comeback after 22 years. Beyond acting, she guest-panelled on “The Talk” in 2017 and had a recurring role in “That Girl Lay-Lay.”

“Celebrity Pet Matchmaker”

In 2021, Barber collaborated with the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, for “Celebrity Pet Matchmaker,” a four-part online series. Through this series, Barber showcases the non-profit center’s efforts to pair individuals with their ideal pets. “Celebrity Pet Matchmaker” and the Helen Woodward Animal Center receive support from the PEDIGREE Foundation, actively working to combat pet homelessness by providing grants to dog rescues and shelters.

Personal Life

Barber tied the knot with Jeremy Rytky in 2002, and the couple welcomed two children. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 2014.

Quick Summary

Andrea Barber, the accomplished American actress, is renowned for her role as Kimmy Gibbler on “Full House.” With a net worth of $3.5 million, she reprised her role in “Fuller House.” Born in 1976, Barber began her acting career at six on “Days of Our Lives.” Her breakthrough came with “Full House,” running from 1987 to 1995. After a hiatus, she returned for “Fuller House” in 2016. Beyond acting, she engaged in philanthropy, hosting “Celebrity Pet Matchmaker” in 2021. Barber’s personal life includes marriage to Jeremy Rytky, with whom she had two children, but unfortunately, they divorced in 2014.