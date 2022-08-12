‘Andor’ Trailer has Fans Debating if Mysterious Character is Princess Leia is Appearing as a Teenager

What would a Star Wars series be without a famous female character? Especially now that she surprisingly appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

The Andor trailer showed that the new show is going to be different from any other Star Wars series. While it had some familiar faces, there wasn’t as much of an emphasis on cameos and crossovers as in other Star Wars shows. Instead, the series is taking its time over 24 episodes to tell the story of how Cassian gets caught up in the Rebellion.

Some people are focusing on a face from the trailer that looks familiar. Some people think this person might be a famous character from Star Wars. If this is true, it could change Star Wars forever.

Redditor u/crippled_trash_can pointed out a strange figure in the trailer, a young woman who says “This is what revolution looks like” in a British accent and walks down a hallway in a veil. The post points out she resembles Princess Leia, and suggests the character could actually be the Alderaanian princess.

Click on the blurred image below if you want to take a look!

The timeline works. Andor Season 1 takes place five years before the original trilogy, so Leia would be around 14. This character looks a bit older than that, but teenagers always look older on TV shows. Padme was 14 in The Phantom Menace when Natalie Portman was 16, so an older look is common in this fictional family.

However, there are a few details that could disprove this theory. The accent is one, as Carrie Fisher’s Leia had only the slightest mid-Atlantic lilt in the original series. The second is the fact that this character has a name in the subtitles of the trailer. This would usually be enough to write off the theory altogether, but the name listed is “Kleya,” which sounds like a fake name Princess Leia would make up in a panic.

Some fans think that the character in the trailer is not Leia. They say that she did not appear in the last movie with Obi-Wan Kenobi. But maybe she is just hiding in plain sight or maybe this character has a different purpose.

Leia is always spunky, so she will dive into deep cover at the first chance she gets.

We will find out next month what Kleya’s deal is.

Andor will premiere on Disney+ on September 21, 2022.