Andor: New Star Wars Trailer Released! Watch it NOW!

The new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series Andor has been released. The trailer is exciting and shows a lot of action. It also announced the Sept. 21 release date of the three-episode premiere.

Diego Luna stars in the new series, which is a prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One. Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw also star. Forest Whitaker reprises his role of Saw Gerrera. Luna is executive producing the series with Tony Gilroy. Gilroy created the series and directed five episodes of it, including the pilot.

Luna presented the new trailer on ABC’s Good Morning America. He talked about the new series and how it is different from the old one.

“It’s quite unique, because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that,” Luna said. “We’re going to meet him when life is tough, it’s a very dark and interesting life because it’s just a regular guy that suddenly has to become part of something bigger, has to become part of a community that rises. It’s the beginning of the origins of a revolution, and it’s a beautiful story because it reminds us what we are capable of, what we are all capable of. There’s no Jedis around — it’s people having to take control.”

Luna also hinted that the series would have more practical effects than previous blockbuster movies.

“I love the whole world,” he said. “Suddenly I’m a kid on the set, because everything’s real, everything’s there. We don’t work with green screens — the stuff is built. The props work. They make noises.”

Watch the new trailer below.