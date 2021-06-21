Brie Larson, these days, is known mostly for her role in the MCU! She’s on her way to becoming a huge star in the MCU. There are even rumors circulating that she might become the de facto leader of the Avengers as the MCU enters phase 4. That’s all it is for now, though. Rumors. An old Brie Larson movie is doing better than ever, though!

Can you guess which old Brie Larson movie it is? If you can’t, here’s a hint. It also has something to do with a comic book. Surely that was a dead giveaway. The film we’re talking about, of course, is Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World! A cult classic that just celebrated a big birthday!

The film originally came out in 2010 but didn’t have the warmest reception. Years later, though, it found a huge audience. The film is, reportedly, doing amazing on Netflix right now. It managed to get itself into the top 20 films today.

Brie Larson isn’t the only MCU star to make an appearance in the film. Even before he was Captain America, Chris Evans had a role in Scott Pilgrim. He played one of the evil ex’s that Scott Pilgrim must defeat in battle to secure the girl of his dreams, Ramona.

The film just went to theatres again recently, to celebrate that birthday we mentioned above. It was a huge year for Scott Pilgrim in general. The hit video game also got a re-release which is something that most fans had just given up on at this point.

A lot of the stars from the film, Brie Larson included, have been skyrocketed to fame since that film came out. It’s just a shame that Scott Pilgrim isn’t the film that did that! Still, it’s funny seeing MCU actors like Larson pop up in older films like that.