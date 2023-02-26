An Exciting New Avenger is Set To Join the MCU’s Multiverse Saga

Even with the ongoing pandemic crippling theatres at the time, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings performed remarkably well in its box office run; however, Simu Liu’s hero role was always intended to be an important factor among Marvel’s Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios’ decision to announce the martial arts expert as an Avenger while the movie was still in theaters is a testament to their unwavering confidence, and with Destin Daniel Cretton directing The Kang Dynasty, it’s clear that this new star will have an essential role.

It has been confirmed that a sequel is in the works, yet unless Marvel adds new titles to its upcoming release schedule, we won’t witness Liu’s next solo outing until 2026 or later. That sounds like forever between individual adventures; however, in an interview with People Magazine involving his association with MCU ,Liu gave clues that suggested his onscreen return may not be far away after all.

“I’m such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game. I think that’s what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan. And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think. We’ll see.”

After Shang-Chi was introduced to both Captain Marvel and the Hulk in a post-credits scene, speculations are running rampant that either Ms. Marvel’s Bangle or the Ten Rings could be MacGuffins of interest for an interdimensional conqueror – leaving Liu with plenty of possibilities for his return.