An Erotic Thriller is Exciting Streaming Subscribers and Moving Up the Charts!

The erotic thriller is a relatively simple sell to audiences, as long as it delivers the requisite amounts of sexual excitement and thrills. Despite the fact that there’s still an air of taboo about the category, most of them aren’t well-received or given classic status. The Voyeurs, which flopped out last September, is making a push on streaming.

Critics and users on Rotten Tomatoes appear to be in complete agreement that the titillating tale of voyeurism gone wrong deserved a 44% score, with most believing that writer and director Michael Mohan provided little in the way of new concepts and fresh ideas to the table.

Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo star as the quartet of incredibly telegenic leads, with Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith playing a young couple who develop an unhealthy interest in what their neighbors across the street are doing.

Imagine a mashup of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Rear Window and Brian De Palma’s cult hit Body Double, and you’ve got a decent idea of what to anticipate from The Voyeurs.

There’s sex, scandal, sleaze, and plenty of fornication on display. However, the big drawback to this film is that it is too long at 116 minutes. Yet, there may be artistic reasons behind its recent rise up the streaming charts.

As per FlixPatrol, The Voyeurs has vaulted to the top of the Prime Video rankings as a result of its numerous Top 10 finishes on two continents. It’s not something you want to play with the volume too loud, or your own neighbors will begin to get concerned about your sanity.

Check out the trailer below.