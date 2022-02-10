American Idol: Singer Caleb Kennedy Arrested for Causing a Fatal Crash while Intoxicated

Caleb Kennedy, a 17-year-old who was on American Idol, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death after fleeing down a road and colliding with 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris.

Parris was airlifted to a hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, where he died of his injuries. Kennedy was treated for his own injuries after the fatal collision, which took place 15 miles from Parris’s house in upstate South Carolina.

According to Fox Carolina, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said that the collision occurred at around 12:41am when Kennedy drove his 2011 Ford truck down a private driveway after taking West Murph Road.

Parris was working in a workshop when Kennedy’s vehicle struck the building. Parris was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Kennedy was treated and then incarcerated at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing.

In 2020, Kennedy was a Top 5 finalist on American Idol, but he left in disgrace after a Snapchat posting made when the singer was 12 went viral on social media following Def Noodles’ tweet to his followers.

In the clip, Kennedy is seen sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Klu Klux Klan hood. According to Kennedy’s mother, her son was attempting to recreate a character they’d seen in The Strangers horror film when he dressed up as one of the killers.

However, Kennedy later issued an apology to his fans via Instagram. “Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol. There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse,” Kennedy wrote, “I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect!”

Although he is still a minor, if he is tried in court as an adult, he could face up to 25 years in jail.

We will continue to update you on this story. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.