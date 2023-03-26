AMC Releases ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Trailer, and Zombies are Falling From the Sky!

Get ready for a zombie invasion: they’re raining from the sky and descending upon AMC!

AMC has unleashed their teaser trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City, announcing the long-awaited premiere date for its spinoff series. So it’s time to prepare – this is a message we cannot ignore!

On Sunday June 18th at 10pm ET, the highly anticipated show will make its grand premiere on both AMC and AMC+. Following episodes will air in a later timeslot of 9pm. Recently Lauren Cohan, Gaius Charles, accompanied by showrunner Eli Jorné participated in a WonderCon event panel discussion held in California to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Jorné detailed the benefits of tuning into the show for existing lovers of The Walking Dead, as well as those new to this captivating universe.

"It's The Walking Dead like we've never seen it before. We haven't really lived in a city like this." Jorné said. "It's New York; there's skyscrapers up to the sky and a million and a half walkers. And for characters like Maggie and Negan, who've been running through the woods for a long time, it's just a whole new world that's just extremely claustrophobic, scary, and also, as you'll discover, has pockets of survivors, you'll get to see all the strange new ways they live in the apocalypse, it's definitely like nothing you've seen before."

Embarking on an action-packed journey, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), protagonists of The Walking Dead: Dead City, venture into a Manhattan that has succumbed to post-apocalyptic destruction. This abandoned metropolis is now populated by the dead as well as different inhabitants who have crafted their own domain amongst the ruins – one overflowing with chaos, danger, beauty and fear.

Struggling to address the elephant in the room, Cohan ended up confronting what a team-up between Negan – who killed her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) – and Maggie would mean for them both.

“It’s interesting because we see a very unprocessed level of trauma that we know happened between Maggie and Negan. In Dead City, we really get a chance to [ask], ‘What is this? What does it take to move through it?’” Cohan said. “And more than anything, it’s a chance for us to be forced together on this mission. The tension and unmovable things are still very present. We’ve seen them intersect so often, but in this show, it’s really this tunnel that they’re trapped in to face things they may have run away from, more so what Maggie has run away from and what Negan[‘s presence] brings up for her. It’s like an exercise in intimacy with the worst person.”

Jorné further explained the complexity of their relationship this time around: “It’s the next chapter in the story of Maggie and Negan, and so in that sense, it’s a lot of grief, trauma, and loss on both sides and how do you navigate that? How does Maggie look in Negan’s face every day and remember what he did to the love of her life? That’s still a huge part of the show. For anybody who’s watched The walking dead all these years and connected to those characters, we’re continuing the story, growing it, evolving it, and deepening it in a whole new landscape.”

The six-part series features Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, Trey Santiago-Hudson and Charlie Solis. This fourth offshoot from The Walking Dead universe – after Fear The Walking Dead, World Beyond and Tales of The Walking Dead – marks a brand new sequel to the renowned original show.