AMC Announces Premiere Date for ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’

Even if it is really hot this summer, AMC will still give you the chills. They announced that Tales of The Walking Dead will start on Sunday, Aug. 14th at 9/8c

The first two episodes of Season 1 will be released on the same evening on AMC+, with the rest of the season being released early starting on Sunday, Aug. 21. As previously reported, the Walking Dead anthology series will have guest stars including Anthony Edwards (ER), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Embeth Davidtz (Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop) and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick).

It looks like we will be getting an episode that tells the backstory of Alpha, the Whisperers’ merciless leader who terrorized our protagonists in Seasons 9 and 10. According to the official logline for the show, which was created by Walking Dead vet Channing Powell, it is “focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse.”

In each episode, the tone and point of view are different. But the stakes are always high, with new, indelible characters who face life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos and mysteries of The Walking Dead.

Scroll down to see some pictures from the new series. This is one of three new spinoffs of the popular AMC drama. The last eight episodes will premiere at some point, but there is no set date yet.

There are new Walking Dead shows. One is about Daryl and Norman Reedus. Another is about Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan. They’re both set to come out in the future.