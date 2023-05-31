AMC Adjusts Premiere Plan for ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’

AMC Adjusts Premiere Time for “The Walking Dead: Dead City”

In a recent update, AMC has made a change to the premiere time of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” on Sunday, June 18. Originally scheduled for 10 p.m., the spinoff series will now debut at 9 p.m., an hour earlier than initially planned. This alteration has raised questions about the airing time for the sixth episode of Fear the Walking Dead season 8, as it was originally set for the 9 p.m. slot.

Fans can now anticipate the start of Maggie and Negan‘s adventure in New York City at the earlier time, providing them with an opportunity to discover what lies ahead for the two characters. With Negan’s connection to the mysterious new villain, known as The Croat, tied to the Saviors, “The Walking Dead: Dead City” promises to offer more than just a simple rescue mission.

The journey of Maggie and Negan will not be without its challenges, as they encounter Pearlie Armstrong, who is on a quest to find Negan, seemingly under The Croat’s influence. However, they won’t be navigating these perils alone, as new survivors like Ginny and Jano will join them on their mission. Actress Lauren Cohan, who portrays Maggie, hints that this journey may extend into Season 5.

Moreover, “The Walking Dead: Dead City” serves as an introductory chapter for the post-flagship era of the Walking Dead universe. As it sets the stage for Maggie and Negan’s storyline and establishes the benchmark for upcoming spinoffs, the series holds tremendous potential. Hence, premiering on AMC at an earlier time slot aligns with its significance within the franchise.