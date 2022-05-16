AmberHeardDeservesPrison is Trending on Social Media in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

Published on May 16th, 2022 | Updated on May 16th, 2022 | By FanFest

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard resumes today. As eager spectators are ready for the next explicit detail of the divorced couple’s relationship, one fandom is making themselves heard. At the time of this article, #AmberHeardDeservesPrison is trending on Twitter.

One user writes, “I can’t believe there’s still ppl that are whining over how it’s SO bad 4 Amber Heard when there’s been numerous witness testimony & even recordings showing she’s clearly the abuser.”

Another user wrote, “I don’t like to think of myself as a victim” -Amber Heard Well that’s because you’re the abuser, Amber.”

Another user responds to Heard’s testimony about using makeup to conceal her bruises after the makeup company, Miliani, publicly called out Heard for lying about the timing of the use of their makeup. The user said, “I CAN NOT BELIEVE SHE IS JUSTIFYING HER LIE ABOUT MILANI PALETTE!!!!! THIS IS ILLEGAL!!!! SHE WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO GO ON SOCIAL MEDIA!!! OUTRAGEOUS! ”

As trial has taken a break, there is no doubt that both sides worked on their strategy for the final two weeks of the trial. As one user noted, “#Amberheard has obviously been speaking to her council over the break…and watching social media. She is changing her story, and thing people have been talking about all week!!”

And finally, another user slams Heard for attempting to be a martyr for abuse victims, “Reminder Amber Heard has lied under oath in VA for several days. She made a mockery of #DV victims and survivors Turd DOES NOT speak for me, women, BPD, HPD, survivors in ANY capacity. She belong in jail #AmberHeardDeservesPrison #JusticeForJohnnyDepp”

What is clear is that in the court of public opinion, Johnny Depp appears to be winning. That said, it is likely to be difficult for either side to win IN trial, based on the opinions of multiple legal experts. Read what those experts had to say.