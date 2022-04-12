Amber Heard’s Trial Team Disputing Johnny Depp’s Cut-Off Finger Claim

Amber Heard‘s legal team is arguing that it was Johnny Depp who sliced off his own finger – not Heard – as part of an ongoing trial in which Depp claims Heard defamed him by calling him a domestic abuser.

The $50 million claim against Depp stems from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, according to the lawsuit. Despite the fact that the article does not name Depp, the suit claims that he is the implied abuser and his career was damaged as a consequence of this allegation, which he denies.

According to Heard’s attorneys, Depp was described as a man plagued with addiction issues who abuses alcohol and drugs, is prone to physical violence during blackouts, and is partly responsible for his own position as an actor.

Despite Depp’s team claiming that Heard cut off his finger with a bottle, Heard’s team claims it was Depp who sliced off his own finger because of his self-destructive habits. According to her lawyers, she had locked herself in her room so frequently because it became difficult to be around Depp.

According to Heard’s legal team, Depp’s finger injury, as well as a burn on his cheek, were caused by self-mutilation, despite Depp’s statement that the injuries were caused by him.

Depp’s lawyers claim that the allegations against him by Heard are completely false.

Back in 2020, Depp claimed in a since-dismissed libel suit against The Sun newspaper, that Heard severed the tip of his finger when she threw a vodka bottle at him, cutting off the top of his finger, and “crushed the bones” (via BBC News).

A London judge dismissed The Sun’s libel claim against Johnny Depp, finding that “the overwhelming majority” of Heard’s allegations of abuse were not defamatory and “could be proved to the civil standard,” according to USA Today.

In response to Depp’s new $50 million U.S. lawsuit, Heard has filed a counterclaim for $100 million against her ex-husband. The case, which is set to last more than a month, began in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom earlier this week. The trial is being streamed on Court TV.